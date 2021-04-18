Mixed Signal IC Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global mixed signal IC market was valued at $94.10 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $149.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. Mixed signal IC is an integrated circuit, which consists of both analog circuit and digital circuit on the same chipset. These ICs are majorly used to convert analog signal such as FM radio signals, light waves, or sound into digital signals for digital devices to process them.

The market is analyzed in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The demand for mixed signal ICs s expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as adoption of 5G technology and high demand for low power consumption devices. However, the complexity of designing the mixed signal IC restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, the increase in application of mixed signal ICs in automotive and military & defense is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the mixed signal IC market.

The global mixed signal IC market size is analyzed on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into mixed signal SoC, microcontroller, and data converter IC. By end-use industry, it is fragmented into consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, telecommunication, automotive, and military & defense. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with its prominent countries.

The key market leaders in the mixed signal IC market profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Broadcom Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor, Ensilica Ltd., NXP Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Telephonics Corporation, and Texas Instrument. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product development, business expansion, joint venture, collaboration, investment, and acquisition to strengthen their foothold in the mixed signal IC market.

Key market segments

By Type

– Mixed Signal SoC

– Microcontroller

– Data Converter

By End Use

– Consumer Electronics

– Medical & Healthcare

– Telecommunication

– Automotive

– Military & Defense

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players

– Analog Devices

– Broadcom Inc.

– Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

– Dialog Semiconductor

– Ensilica Ltd.

– NXP Semiconductor

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– STMicroelectronics

– Telephonics Corporation

– Texas Instrument

