Location Analytics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Location analytics is the practice which combines geographic data about assets, transportation, infrastructure, and the environment with data about an organization’s customers and operations. It helps organization to build complete information as well as analyses location data to reach new markets, customers, and levels of success with the integration of location analytics tools and methodologies to traditional business analytics systems. It can offer numerous potential benefits to an organization such as better customer experiences, more informed decisions in complex scenarios, and carry out effective monitoring and analysis.

The growth of the global location analytics market is mainly driven by proliferation of smartphones and upsurge in usage of GPS-enabled devices. In addition to this, factors such as growing usage of spatial data and analytical tools, increasing adoption of location analytics for asset management across various industries, and rise in adoption of location analytics in retail sector fuels the market growth. Moreover, increase in the adoption of location-based services during COVID-19 pandemic fueling the market growth. However, consent and privacy concerns may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of advanced technologies in the field of GIS, and integration of AI with location analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during forecast period.

The location analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, location type, deployment mode, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into software and services. As per the location type, it is classified into indoor and outdoor. On the basis of deployment type, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. Depending on application, it is divided into remote monitoring, sales & marketing optimization, asset management, risk management, facility management, and others. On the basis of industry vertical it is categorized into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, hospitality, transport & logistic, government, IT & telecom, media and entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of Location analytics Market players included in this report are Alteryx, Esri, Google LLC, HERE Technologies, Hexagon, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Sisense Inc., Syncsort, Trimble Inc.

