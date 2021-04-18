Electronically Scanned Arrays Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market is valued approximately USD 7.51 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.26 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Electronically scanned arrays are phased array antenna utilized to electronically steer beam of radio waves in different directions. These arrays are majorly used in radars gaining application in defense sector including Naval, Land and Airborne. Radars utilizing electronically scanned array systems offer numerous advantages, namely, increased resistance to electronic jamming and improved reliability. The increasing adoption of military equipment across the globe increases the demand for electronically scanned arrays as the defense industry uses it for detection and location of foreign threats such as planes and missiles. Further, the growing military expenditure across the globe directs towards increased procurements of defense systems driving the market growth. As in October 2020, Lockheed martin pitched the Indian Government for more than 100, F-21 aircrafts. These aircrafts have an advanced APG-83 active Electronically scanned array radars. Also, in October 2020, Raytheon received a new contract from Boeing for initial 8 radar systems for the F-15EX and its AN-APG 82 radar. Additionally, these systems have found application in medical industry to detect and locate problems in the human body. Thus, the growing technological advancements in the healthcare industry further fuels the market growth. However, long time taken to replace radar systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, technological advancements in the sector presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Electronically Scanned Arrays market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing military spending and rising procurement would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electronically Scanned Arrays market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Saab AB
Northrop Grumman Corporation
The Raytheon Company
Thales Group
Ericsson
Toshiba
Elta
Mitsubishi
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Active
Passive
By Platform:
Airborne
Land
Naval
By Range:
Short
Medium
Long
By Array Geometry:
Linear
Planar
Frequency Scanning
By Component:
TRM (Transmit Receive Module)
Phase Shifters (Analog & Digital)
Beamforming Network (BFN)
Signal Processing (Analog & Digital)
Radar Data Processor (RDP)
Power Supply Module
Cooling System
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors