Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A charging station is part of the grid infrastructure installed along a street, parking lot or in a home garage; its primary purpose is to supply the power to the different types of electric vehicles (PHEV, BEV and HEV’s) for charging the battery. The AC charging system is commonly an on-board charger mounted inside the vehicle, and it is connected to the grid when the vehicle is plugged in. An onboard charger is responsible for the final stage of charging the battery pack. It takes the AC power source from the EVSE and transforms the power into the required battery-charging profile.

An on-board charger (OBC) is used in an electric vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) or in plug-in hybrid vehicles to charge the traction battery. The on-board charger system equipped in electric vehicle that converts the AC input from the grid to a DC input which further charges the battery. The electronic components used in on-board charger (OBC) provides the means to recharge the battery from the AC mains either at home or from outlets found in private or public charging stations.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global tire system market in 2019, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

The electric vehicle on board charger market is segmented on the basis of power output, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region. Less than 10 kW, 10 kW to 20 kW and more than 20 kW are studied under the power output segment. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and plug in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are categorized under propulsion type. Electric passenger cars, electric buses, electric vans, electric medium duty vehicles, electric heavy duty vehicles, electric agriculture tractors, electric construction equipment, electric mining vehicle, and electric & hybrid boats ships are studied under the vehicle type segment. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1549

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as BRUSA Elektronik AG, Bel Power solution, Current Ways Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, Innoelectric GmbH, Eaton, Stercom Power Solutions GmbH, Xepics Italia SRL, Delphi Technologies, AVID Technology Limited, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Hangzhou Aodi Electronic Control Co., Ltd. and FicosaInternacional S.A are also provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the electric vehicle on board charger market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Power Output

– Less than 10kW

– 10kW to 20kW

– More than 20kW

By Vehicle Type

– Electric Passenger Car

– Electric Buses

– Electric Vans

– Electric Medium Duty Vehicles

– Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles

– Electric Agriculture Tractors

– Electric Construction Equipment

– Electric Mining Vehicles

– Electric And Hybrid Boat Ships

By Propulsion Type

o BEV

o HEV

o PHEV

By Vehicle Type and Power Output

o Electric Passenger Car and Power Output

o Electric Buses and Power Output

o Electric Vans and Power Output

o Electric Medium Duty Vehicles and Power Output

o Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles and Power Output

o Electric Agriculture Tractors and Power Output

o Electric Construction Equipment and Power Output

o Electric Mining Vehicles and Power Output

o Electric And Hybrid Boat Ships and Power Output

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Norway

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1549