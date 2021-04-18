Egypt Paints & Coatings Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The Egypt paints & coatings market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Paints & coatings products are the colored materials that can be applied on interior and exterior surfaces in various forms such as water-based, solvent-based, powder-based, and other compositions. These products are used to provide protection, preservation, decoration, and other purposes in the various applications including wood & furniture, automotive, aerospace, toys, metal coating and others.

Egypt has geographic advantage of connecting three region Asia, Europe and Middle East & Africa through the Suez Canal route. In Egypt, healthy investment in developing the marine infrastructure and ship repair & maintenance boost the demand for marine coatings in the upcoming years. In addition, rise in demand for paints & coatings from automotive, building & construction, wood & furniture, architectural coating and others, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increase in awareness among end users toward the utilization of eco-friendly paints & coatings products along with stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials used in the production of paints & coatings is expected to hamper the market growth during the analyzed time frame.

The Egypt paints & coatings market is segmented into resin type, technology, and product type. Depending on resin type, the market is categorized into acrylic resin, alkyd resin, polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, polyester resin, and others. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into water-based, solvent-based, powder-based and others. The product types covered in the study include decorative paints & coatings and industrial paints & coatings. Decorative paints & coatings segment is further sub-segmented into emulsions, enamel paints, distemper, and cement paints (acrylic spray plaster & undercoats). Industrial paints & coatings segment is further sub-classified into powder coating, automotive coating, wood furniture & cabinet coating, coil coating, non-wood furniture and fixture (texture coatings), machinery & equipment, paper & films, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Resin Type

– Acrylic Resin

– Alkyd Resin

– Polyurethane Resin

– Epoxy Resin

– Polyester Resin

– Others

o Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

o Polyether Ketone (PEK)

o Polyaryl Ether Ketone (PAEK)

o Vinyl/Styrene Resins

By Technology

– Water-based

– Solvent-based

– Powder-based

– Others

o Radiation Curable

o High Solid

o Electron Beam

By Product Type

– Decorative Paints & Coatings

o Emulsions

o Enamel Paints

o Distemper

o Cement Paints (Acrylic Spray Plaster and Undercoats)

– Industrial Paints & Coatings

o Powder Coating

o Automotive Coating

o Wood Furniture & Cabinet Coating

o Coil Coating

o Non-Wood Furniture and Fixture (Texture Coatings)

o Machinery & Equipment

o Paper & Films

o Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Akzo Nobel N.V.

– BASF SE

– GLC Paints

– Jotun A/S

– KAPCI Coatings

– MIDO Coatings

– Orient Paints

– PACHIN

– PPG Industries, Inc.

– SIPES Egypt.

Other players operating in the value chain of the Egypt paints & coatings market are SCIB Chemicals S.A.E., ESNA Chemicals, Sigma Paints, Hempel A/S, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd. and Others.