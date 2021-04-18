Egypt Construction Chemicals Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The Egypt construction chemicals market was valued at $283.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $444.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction chemicals are chemical formulations that are added to concrete and mortar to improve the compatibility with structure of buildings. Moreover, they enhance the properties of concrete such as durability, surface finish, and compressive strength. These chemicals are known for reducing water and cement quantities in concrete during the construction. They are majorly used in residential, commercial, infrastructural, and industrial applications. These chemicals majorly include concrete admixture, waterproofing & roofing chemicals, adhesive & sealants repair, flooring chemicals, asphalt modifiers, protective coatings, and others.

Construction chemicals are utilized in the construction industry for several applications such as residential, construction, infrastructure repair, commercial & industrial construction, and others. The growing construction industry is therefore having a positive impact on the growth of the market for construction chemicals. Increase in urbanization and infrastructural development is driving the growth of the construction industry in Egypt; thereby, fueling the demand for building chemicals. The emergence of megacities in Egypt also offers scope for the use of building chemicals. Furthermore, increase in residential housing projects and rise in investment in the development of infrastructure are considered key drivers of this market. However, the lack of awareness of construction chemicals is expected to hinder the growth of the Egyptian market for construction chemicals. Rise in trend for energy-efficient buildings and sustainable infrastructure and construction repair activities in coming years are expected to create new growth opportunities during the assessment period.

The Egypt construction chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Depending on product type, the market is categorized into concrete admixtures, waterproofing & roofing chemicals, protective coatings, adhesives & sealants, industrial flooring, asphalt additives, repair & rehabilitation, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into residential, industrial & commercial, and infrastructure.

The major key players operating in the market include BASF SE, CMB – Chemicals for Modern Building, EAMIC Ltd, Hemts Construction Chemicals, NCC X-Calibur, Innova Priority Solution, Polymar-EG, Prokem Specialty Chemicals, Sika Egypt for Construction Chemicals, and United Paints and Chemicals Drymix S.A.E.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE EGYPT CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET

– The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted various industries and countries.

– Owing to the lockdown imposed, decrease in the growth rate of the industries such as construction & building, transportation, oil & gas, and energy sectors has been witnessed.

– This has further declined the need for construction chemicals, which, in turn, is expected to hamper the growth of the Egypt construction chemicals market in the next one year.

– Construction chemicals play major role in construction applications; however, due to the ongoing pandemic there is huge impact on the industries such as residential, industrial & commercial, infrastructure, and others, which in turn affected the market for Egypt construction chemicals.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

Concrete Admixtures

Waterproofing and Roofing Chemicals

Protective Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Industrial Flooring

Asphalt Additives

Repair and Rehabilitation

Others

– By Application

Residential

Industrial and Commercial

Infrastructure

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

