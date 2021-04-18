BusinessWorld

East Asia estimated to prominent construction equipment market and projected to surpass market valuation of US$ 52 Bn by 2030

Construction Equipment Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Construction Equipment Market – Scope of the Report

Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global construction equipment market. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the construction equipment market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the construction equipment market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact.MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the construction equipment market during the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the construction equipment market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market.

Stakeholders in the construction equipment market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in this Fact.MR study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro- as well as micro-economic factors that are impacting developments in the construction equipment market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the construction equipment market.

Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the construction equipment market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

Key Segments of Construction Equipment Market

Fact.MR’s study on the construction equipment market offers information divided into five key segments— equipment, power output, end use, ownership, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Equipment Power Output End Use Ownership Region
  • Excavators
  • Crawlers Excavators
  • Wheeled Excavators
  • Mini Excavators
  • Loaders
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Dozers
  • Dump Trucks
  • Compaction Machines (Rollers)
  • Concrete Mixers
  • Motor Graders
  • Cranes
  • Mobile Cranes
  • Crawler Cranes
  • Tower Cranes
  • Others
  • Below 100 Hp
  • 100.1 to 200 Hp
  • 200.1 to 400 Hp
  • Above 400 Hp
  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Agriculture & Forestry
  • Industrial
  • Others
  • Rental Operators
  • Industrial & Commercial Enterprises
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • MEA

Construction Equipment Market: Research Methodology

In Fact.MR’s study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the construction equipment market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the preparation of the construction equipment market study include statistics from governmental organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases.

Analysts have interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

