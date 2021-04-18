Drug Screening Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027
The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Drug Screening market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.
Key Highlights of Report
In May 2020, Psychemedics Corporation launched a vaping panel to detect the use of nicotine, marijuana, and Cannabidiol (CBD). This test helps businesses and schools detect the presence of any drugs ingested by any means. It is specifically designed to combat the e-cigarette trend among youngsters.
Breathalyzers are used to estimate the content of alcohol from the breath. The product witnesses high demand as it is easy to acquire, it gives accurate results, and the test can be conducted from anywhere.
Breath samples have also been observed to offer various advantages for drug screening, as they are less intrusive, less invasive, and less time-consuming as compared to urine or blood samples
The workplace end-use segment held the largest market share in 2019, as several companies observe a strict random drug test policy to maintain a safe working environment and enhance productivity. Several professional sporting events also conduct drug screening to prevent cheating.
North America held the largest share of the global drug screening market in the year 2019. Increased incidence of drug abuse in the region and implementation of regulations permitting drug screening are likely to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.
Key market participants include Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics
Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Drug Screening Products
Analytical Instruments
Immunoassay Analyzers
Chromatography Instruments
Breathalyzers
Fuel-cell Breathalyzers
Semiconductor Breathalyzers
Other Breathalyzers
Rapid Testing Devices
Urine Testing Devices
Drug Testing Cups
Dip Cards
Drug Testing Cassettes
Oral Fluid Testing Devices
Consumables
Assay Kits
Sample Collection Tubes
Calibrators & Controls
Other Consumables
Drug Screening Services
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Urine Samples
Hair Samples
Breath Samples
Oral Fluid Samples
Other Samples
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Workplaces
Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies
Drug Testing Laboratories
Drug Treatment Centers
Hospitals
Pain Management Centers
Individual Users
Schools & Colleges
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
The report segments the Drug Screening market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Drug Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Drug Screening Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Drug Screening Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Drug Screening Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Drug Screening Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Continued…