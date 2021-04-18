CubeSat Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

CubeSats are miniaturized satellites that are quite simple to design, develop, and launch as compared with the traditional satellites. CubeSats can be designed as single units (1U), double units (2U), four units (4U), or others by including different units or U. CubeSats have tremendously revolutionized space exploration by proving an efficient solution for the economical launches into space and in conducting various technology demonstrations, scientific researches, earth exploration, and other missions. CubeSats are exceedingly used by commercial businesses, government & military, and non-profit organizations. Small size and weight in comparison with conventional satellites and rising demand for CubeSats from several commercial applications are anticipated to drive the global CubeSats market during the forecast period. However, the limitations of CubeSats regarding payload accommodation and stringent government regulations are anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast years.

However, stringent government regulations and limitations of CubeSats regarding payload accommodation are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast years.

The market segmentation is based on size, application, end-user, subsystem, and region. The size segment is further divided as 0.25U to 1U, 1 to 3U, 3U to 6U, 6U to 12U, and 12U and above. Based on application, the market is segmented into earth observation & traffic monitoring, science & technology, and education, space observation, communication, and others. Government & military, commercial, and non-profit organizations are covered on the basis of end-user. Depending on the subsystem, the market is bifurcated into payloads, structures, electrical power systems, command & data handling, propulsion systems, attitude determination & control systems, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major CubeSat market players include Planet Labs Inc., GomSpace, AAC Clyde Space, Endurosat, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, Innovative Solutions In Space B.V., Space Inventor, Pumpkin Space Systems, and CU Aerospace, L.L.C.

By Size

o 0.25U to 1U

o 1 to 3U

o 3U to 6U

o 6U to 12U

o 12U and Above

By Application

o Earth Observation and Traffic Monitoring

o Science Technology and Education

o Space Observation

o Communication

o Others

By End User

o Government and Military

o Commercial

o Non-profit Organizations

By Subsystem

o Payloads

o Structures

o Electrical Power Systems

o Command and Data Handling

o Propulsion Systems

o Attitude Determination and Control Systems

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

o Planet Labs Inc.

o GomSpace

o AAC Clyde Space

o Endurosat

o Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc.

o Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

o Innovative Solutions In Space B.V.

o Space Inventor

o Pumpkin Space Systems

o CU Aerospace, L.L.C.