Construction Robotics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The construction robotics market was valued at $2,450.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $7,880.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027. Construction robotics includes equipment and products that are used for 3D printing of walls & structures, demolition of structures, and material handling activities such as placing bricks to build wall, transportation of building material vertically or horizontally on construction site, and drones used for surveillance & monitoring on construction site. These activities are carried out in construction sites of residential, industrial, and commercial infrastructures.

The major driver of construction robotics is its advantages such as safety of the workers, enhanced productivity, and work quality achieved. In addition, there is rapid adoption of 3D printing in developed nations, owing to its alternative for high-cost skilled labor and minimum waste generation of building products. However, high cost of the automatic operating technology and its configuration with the construction equipment increases the cost of construction robots, which acts as a restraint to the construction robotics market. On the contrary, increasing adoption of automation in the construction industry has opened several new opportunities to develop new robotic technologies and implement them in the construction industry. Thus, rising adoption of automation in the construction industry will act as a major opportunity in the construction robotics market during the forecast period.

The construction robotics market is segmented into application, sales type, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into demolition, 3D printing, material handling, and surveillance. Based on sales type, it is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. Depending on end user, it is classified into residential, industrial, and commercial. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1506

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the construction robotics market include Advanced Construction Robotics, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd., Branch Technology, Brokk Group, Built Robotics Inc., Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, DJI, Kewazo GmbH, and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun). Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion, agreement, and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the construction robotics market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging construction robotics market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of the construction robotics market is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the construction robotics market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The construction robotics market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

o Demolition

o 3D Printing

o Material Handling

o Surveillance

By Sales Type

o New Sales

o Aftermarket

By End-user

o Residential

o Industrial

o Commercial

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1506

Key Players

Advanced Construction Robotics

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd.

Branch Technology

Brokk Group

Built Robotics Inc.

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics

DJI

Kewazo GmbH

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)