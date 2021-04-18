Construction Robotics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
The construction robotics market was valued at $2,450.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $7,880.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027. Construction robotics includes equipment and products that are used for 3D printing of walls & structures, demolition of structures, and material handling activities such as placing bricks to build wall, transportation of building material vertically or horizontally on construction site, and drones used for surveillance & monitoring on construction site. These activities are carried out in construction sites of residential, industrial, and commercial infrastructures.
The major driver of construction robotics is its advantages such as safety of the workers, enhanced productivity, and work quality achieved. In addition, there is rapid adoption of 3D printing in developed nations, owing to its alternative for high-cost skilled labor and minimum waste generation of building products. However, high cost of the automatic operating technology and its configuration with the construction equipment increases the cost of construction robots, which acts as a restraint to the construction robotics market. On the contrary, increasing adoption of automation in the construction industry has opened several new opportunities to develop new robotic technologies and implement them in the construction industry. Thus, rising adoption of automation in the construction industry will act as a major opportunity in the construction robotics market during the forecast period.
The construction robotics market is segmented into application, sales type, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into demolition, 3D printing, material handling, and surveillance. Based on sales type, it is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. Depending on end user, it is classified into residential, industrial, and commercial. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Competition analysis
The major players profiled in the construction robotics market include Advanced Construction Robotics, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd., Branch Technology, Brokk Group, Built Robotics Inc., Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, DJI, Kewazo GmbH, and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun). Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion, agreement, and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the construction robotics market.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging construction robotics market trends and dynamics.
– In-depth analysis of the construction robotics market is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
– Extensive analysis of the construction robotics market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
– A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
– The construction robotics market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
– The key players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Application
o Demolition
o 3D Printing
o Material Handling
o Surveillance
By Sales Type
o New Sales
o Aftermarket
By End-user
o Residential
o Industrial
o Commercial
By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
