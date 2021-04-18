Chipless RFID Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global chipless RFID market was valued at $903.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,744.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2020 to 2027. A chipless RFID system is equipped with a planar encoder (characteristically a printed pattern containing the ID code) & an antenna for communication with the reader. Due to low-cost conductive inks, the cost of the tag can be significantly reduced. The chipless RFID system has benefits over conventional sensors due to its lower radiated power, lower cost, robustness, and longer storage life. Alternatively, chipless RFID system provide identification data & monitor several physical parameters of tagged items without having an active sensor in the circuitry.

The global chipless RFID market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the period of forecast. Factors such as high accuracy, low manufacturing cost, and providing more functions as compared to other alternatives drive the growth of the chipless RFID market. However, initially high capital investment is a major restraint to the global chipless RFID industry. In addition, growing shift of retailers toward chipless RFID is expected to create opportunities for chipless RFID industry.

The global chipless RFID market is segmented into product type, frequency, application, end user, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into tag, and reader. The frequency segment is divided into low frequency, high frequency, and ultrahigh frequency. By application, the market is fragmented into smart cards, smart tickets, and others. Depending on end user, the market is segregated into retail, healthcare, logistics and transportation, BFSI, and others.

Region wise, the chipless RFID market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The key players operating in the market include as Alien Technology, LLC., Applied Wireless, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., iDTRONIC GmbH, Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

