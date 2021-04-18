Chatbot Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2026
Characteristics like customer engagement ability, easy user interface, usage of familiar platforms like Facebook chat for customer engagement, excellent human speed of handling customer queries, easy to build are key factors contributing to elevation in the CAGR of Chatbots during forecast period.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Chatbot market was valued at USD 1.17 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.08 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 30.9%. In this tech- savvy era of constant connection to social platforms through smart mobile devices, the new generation of customers expects intuitive and seamless customer experience. To satisfy these customer demands and to address the increasing competition in the business space, more brands/ businesses are turning their focus to build chatbots or virtual agents that can manage customer queries round the clock without any delay.
The comprehensive analysis of the Chatbot market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Chatbot market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Chatbot industry.
The Chatbot research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
IBM Watson (New York, U.S.), SMOOCH, Botsify, Nuance Communications Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), eGain Corporation (California, U.S.), Artificial Solutions (Stockholm, Sweden), Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd. (London, UK), Next IT Corporation (Washington, U.S.)
Segmentation Analysis
The global Chatbot market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Chatbot market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Chatbot industry throughout the forecast period.
Chatbot market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Software
- Services
Chatbot market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Media and entertainment
- Travel & Tourism
- E-commerce
- Others
Chatbot market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Chatbot Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Chatbot Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Chatbot market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Chatbot industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Chatbot industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Chatbot industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Chatbot market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
