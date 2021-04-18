Automotive V2X Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

V2X is a vehicular technology system that enables vehicles to communicate with the traffic and the environment around them. V2X communications systems are majorly used for the purpose of increasing safety and preventing collisions. In a traditional vehicle, V2X systems can convey important information to the driver regarding inclement weather, nearby accidents, road conditions, and the dangerous activities of nearby vehicles. In addition, V2X technology serves other purposes such as integrating automatic payments for tolls, parking, and similar fees. The key components of V2X technology include vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I).

The global V2X market is segmented into communication, connectivity, and vehicle type. Depending on communication, the market is fragmented into vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-cloud (V2C), and vehicle-to-device (V2D). By connectivity, it is divided into dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) and cellular-V2X (C-V2X) communication. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicle.

Altran, Autotalks Ltd., Continental AG, HARMAN International, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Savari, Inc. and STMicroelectronics are some of the leading key players operating in the automotive V2X market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive V2X market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Communication

– Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)

– Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I)

– Vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P)

– Vehicle-to-grid (V2G)

– Vehicle-to-cloud (V2C)

– Vehicle-to device (V2D)

By Connectivity

– Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)

– Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Communication

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Cars

– Commercial Vehicles

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

o Altran

o Autotalks Ltd

o Continental AG

o HARMAN International

o Infineon Technologies AG

o NXP Semiconductors

o Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

o Robert Bosch GmbH

o Savari, Inc.

o STMicroelectronics