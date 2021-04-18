Automotive Fabric Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Automotive fabric in the vehicle’s interior increases the interior feels as well as vehicle safety. It has properties such as cold cracking resistance, high durability, UV rays stable, easy to clean, and helps in minimizing fatigue. Automotive fabrics, such as headlining, truck lining, and spray adhesive, are used to repair or replace the spoiled interior surfaces.
Automotive fabric includes interior components of vehicles such as headliners, cockpit modules, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, vehicle acoustics, and others. Furthermore, the market is segmented into fabric type, application, vehicle type, and region.
The global automotive fabric market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry.
The factors that drive the global automotive fabric market include increase in vehicle sale across the globe, technological advancement, increase in demand for luxurious vehicles, and focus on well-being of drivers. However, increase in opposition for the use of leather and rise in raw material prices restrict the market growth.
Moreover, increase in demand for environment-friendly fabric material and lightweight automotive fabric to reduce vehicle pollution creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The global automotive fabric market is segmented based on fabric type, application, vehicle type, and region. Polyester, vinyl, leather, nylon, and others are studied under the fabric type segment. Based on application, the market is categorized into carpets/floor covering, upholstery, pre-assembled interior components, tires, safety-belts, airbags, and others. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles are studied under the vehicle type segment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1551
The key players operating in the automotive fabric market include Acme Mills Company, Adient plc., Aunde, Grupo Antolin, Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, Lear Corporation, Martur Automotive Seating System, Sage, Seiren Co., Ltd., SRF Limited, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., Tesca, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Krishna, Arvind Limited, Navbharat Textile Processors, Parishudh Fibres, Shandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd., DongGuan Cigno Leather Co., Ltd., and Changzhou JLON Composite Co., Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
– This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive fabric market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Fabric Type
o Polyester
o Vinyl
o Leather
o Nylon
o Others
By Application
o Carpets/Floor Covering
o Upholstery
o Pre-assembled Interior Components
o Tires
o Safety-belts
o Airbags
o Others
By Light Type
o Passenger Vehicle
o Commercial Vehicle
By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
UK
Russia
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1551
KEY PLAYERS
o Acme Mills Company
o Adient plc.
o Aunde
o Grupo Antolin
o Heathcoat Fabrics Limited
o Lear Corporation
o Martur Automotive Seating System
o Sage
o Seiren Co., Ltd.
o SRF Limited
o Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.
o Tesca
o Toyota Boshoku Corporation
o Krishna
o Arvind Limited
o Navbharat Textile Processors
o Parishudh Fibres
o Shandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd.
o DongGuan Cigno Leather Co., Ltd.
o Changzhou JLON Composite Co., Ltd.