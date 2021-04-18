Automotive Fabric Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Automotive fabric in the vehicle’s interior increases the interior feels as well as vehicle safety. It has properties such as cold cracking resistance, high durability, UV rays stable, easy to clean, and helps in minimizing fatigue. Automotive fabrics, such as headlining, truck lining, and spray adhesive, are used to repair or replace the spoiled interior surfaces.

Automotive fabric includes interior components of vehicles such as headliners, cockpit modules, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, vehicle acoustics, and others. Furthermore, the market is segmented into fabric type, application, vehicle type, and region.

The global automotive fabric market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry.

The factors that drive the global automotive fabric market include increase in vehicle sale across the globe, technological advancement, increase in demand for luxurious vehicles, and focus on well-being of drivers. However, increase in opposition for the use of leather and rise in raw material prices restrict the market growth.

Moreover, increase in demand for environment-friendly fabric material and lightweight automotive fabric to reduce vehicle pollution creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global automotive fabric market is segmented based on fabric type, application, vehicle type, and region. Polyester, vinyl, leather, nylon, and others are studied under the fabric type segment. Based on application, the market is categorized into carpets/floor covering, upholstery, pre-assembled interior components, tires, safety-belts, airbags, and others. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles are studied under the vehicle type segment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

By Fabric Type

o Polyester

o Vinyl

o Leather

o Nylon

o Others

By Application

o Carpets/Floor Covering

o Upholstery

o Pre-assembled Interior Components

o Tires

o Safety-belts

o Airbags

o Others

By Light Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

o Acme Mills Company

o Adient plc.

o Aunde

o Grupo Antolin

o Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

o Lear Corporation

o Martur Automotive Seating System

o Sage

o Seiren Co., Ltd.

o SRF Limited

o Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

o Tesca

o Toyota Boshoku Corporation

o Krishna

o Arvind Limited

o Navbharat Textile Processors

o Parishudh Fibres

o Shandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd.

o DongGuan Cigno Leather Co., Ltd.

o Changzhou JLON Composite Co., Ltd.