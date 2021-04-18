Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach $25,816.6 million in 2027, from $17,142.9 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is a light-weight construction material which has 1/6th to 1/3rd weight of conventional concrete. It is also known as aircrete, foam concrete, autoclaved cellular concrete, autoclaved light-weight concrete, or porous concrete. AAC is manufactured using fine aggregate or fly-ash, cement, and an expansion agent, generally aluminum powder. This type of concrete mainly constitutes of around 80% air induced by the expansion agent to reduce the density and overall weight of the product. Further, AAC is available in form of building components such as blocks, panels, lintels, and others. These can be used for wall construction, floors & roofs, cladding, partition panels, and others.

The reduction in cost of construction attained by the use of AAC is a major factor that boosts the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market. The production of AAC is conducted in factories under controlled environments which offers exceptional dimensional accuracy and smooth finish. This significantly reduces the expenses incurred on thick plastering. In addition, AAC blocks have larger sizes than conventional bricks, which reduces the number of joints in wall construction. This in turn reduces the mortar requirements thereby cutting major costs on cement and sand. Such factors assist in reducing construction costs which boost the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market. Furthermore, AAC offers advantages such as high fire resistance, light weight, and high thermal insulation. The autoclaving process while production of AAC components reduces the water content in the block or panel. This reduces the growth of organic matter such as algae or fungi. The non-combustible materials included in manufacturing of AAC also enhances its fire resistance. This is likely to drive the growth of global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) industry significantly.

However, the lack of awareness and high availability of substitutes for AAC is likely is hindering the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market. The dependence on traditional walling materials such as fire-burnt clay bricks, and others is still high in developing nations. In addition, the easy availability of timber in North America is restraining the growth of AAC in the region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1510

On the contrary, rising focus towards resilient construction material against the environmental factors such as floods, forest fires, hurricanes, and others is anticipated to boost the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market during the forecast period.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application, and region. Depending on product type, the market is classified into blocks, others. According to end user, it is categorized into residential and non-residential. On the basis of application, it is classified into walls, floors & roofs, and others.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, however, LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Aercon AAC, AKG Gazbeton, Biltech Building Elements, CK Birla Group (HIL), CSR Ltd., Forterra plc, H+H International A/S, JK Laxmi Cement, MASA GmbH, and Xella.

Many competitors in the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market have adopted agreement as their key developmental strategy to strengthen their foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in September 2020, Aircrete Europe based in the Netherlands and the India based Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd., announced entered into an agreement. Under the agreement, Apollo will represent AAC machinery and technological solutions provided by Aircrete for enhancing the AAC industry in India. This is with respect to the growing demand for prefabricated and environment friendly structures. Moreover, in October 2020, the leading AAC manufacturer Xella Group announced that it utilizes up to 15% of recycled AAC powder for production of new products. It is also testing an alternative product named as Ytong Silent+ in which significant portion of fine aggregate is likely to replace AAC powder.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL AUTOCLAVED AERATED CONCRETE (AAC) MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Blocks

– Others

BY END USER

– Residential

– Non-residential

BY APPLCATIONS

– Walls

– Floors & Roofs

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o The UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1510

KEY PLAYERS

– Aercon AAC

– AKG Gazbeton

– Biltech Building Elements

– CK Birla Group (HIL)

– CSR Ltd

– Forterra plc

– H+H International A/S

– JK Laxmi Cement

– MASA GmbH

– Xella