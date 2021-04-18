Aluminum Curtain Wall Market to Maintain Healthy Growth By 2029

On the back of being the strongest and most sustainable material, aluminum curtain walls are gaining momentum and witnessing rampant adoption modern infrastructure development in various countries. From flourishing economies to developing nations, aluminum curtain walls are being deployed in commercial and residential spaces on a big scale.

The surging adoption of energy efficient infrastructure and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions is propelling the aluminum curtain walls market to grow 2.3X during the forecast period (2019-2029). Aluminum curtain walls are facilitating organizations to exercise weather control in manufacturing plants and corporate offices. From extreme heat to extreme cold temperatures, manufacturers are innovating in the aluminum curtain wall market to cater to a myriad range of customer needs.

Key Takeaways of Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Study

Commercial applications of aluminum curtain walls account for a majority share of 73% of the total market revenues. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon footprint, are propelling the adoption of aluminum curtain walls in commercial applications.

Attributable to superior build quality and ease of installation unitized aluminum curtain walls are projecting healthy growth opportunities. Unitized aluminum curtain walls are poised to grow more than two-fold growth during the projection period.

Residential applications of the product are gaining momentum among a multiplying number of high-net-worth individuals. The application segment will register 2.7X growth from 2019 to 2029.

East Asia leads global sales with over 1/4 th share of the total market value. Developing countries in this region are inclined towards developing modern infrastructure which employs aluminum curtain walls for enhanced energy savings.

share of the total market value. Developing countries in this region are inclined towards developing modern infrastructure which employs aluminum curtain walls for enhanced energy savings. Southeast Asia & Oceania offer the most remunerative growth opportunities with a double digit growth rate of 11% CAGR during the forecast. Amid a booming start-up ecosystem, major countries in this region are investing in modern infrastructure development to support economic growth.

“Aluminum is a sustainable material which works in favor of manufacturers. However, the competitive landscape will be shaped by market players that adapt to the rising need for energy efficient infrastructure and cost efficient installations.” -Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Recycled Aluminum Promotes Sustainable Revenues

Innovation and development of recycled systems for old aluminum curtain walls presents market players with an opportunity to reduce manufacturing costs. At the same time, the longevity of aluminum curtain walls is a central factor that will drive the market’s future growth.

Growing emphasis on sustainable infrastructure in order to reduce carbon emissions will positively impact the aluminum curtain walls market during the forecast period. Market players must then invest in research and development of new business models and material recycle systems to differentiate their offerings in a highly fragmented market.

Find More Valuable Insights on Aluminum Curtain Walls Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global aluminum curtain walls market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029.

The study provides readers with essential insights on the aluminum curtain walls market on the basis of type (stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized), application (commercial and residential), and across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

