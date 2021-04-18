5G Infrastructure Market Report; Industry Size, Companies Share, Growth, Structure, Future Trends and Scope Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global 5G infrastructure market grew at a CAGR of 52% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.

5G (fifth generation) infrastructure is a network of macro and small cell base stations that integrates telecom, computer, and storage resources into a unified system. The infrastructure relies on network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC) technologies to boost agility, scalability, and attain ultra-low latency. It also supports throughput, high mobility, connection density, and multi-gigabit per second (Gbps) peak data speed. Currently, telecom operators are utilizing a non-standalone (NSA) approach to deploy 5G infrastructure.

The enhanced massive machine type communication (MTC), mobile broadband (MBB), and ultra-reliable and low latency communication (URLLC) provided by the network, and the increasing demand for high-speed data and superior network reliability, impels the market growth. Additionally, rising industrial automation further enhances the need for 5G infrastructure. Moreover, these networks are gaining traction in the healthcare industry to monitor medical procedures remotely and provide critical care treatment. The widespread utilization of semi-autonomous vehicles, internet of things (IoT) devices, and augmented reality (AR), and the advent of driverless automobiles and smart electronic devices are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the development of smart cities, precision farming, digitized logistics, and instant cloud computing are also expected to bolster the global 5G infrastructure market growth.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

The report has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of region, communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency and end user.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Others

Breakup by Network Technology:

Software-Defined Networking

Network Function Virtualization

Others

Breakup by Network Architecture:

Standalone

Non-Standalone

Breakup by Frequency:

Sub-6 Ghz

Above 6 Ghz

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Home User

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Nokia Oyj

ZTE Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Cisco Systems Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Airspan Networks Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Historical, Current and Future Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

