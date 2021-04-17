West Africa Oil And Gas Upstream Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufactures – Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corporation

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, West Africa Oil And Gas Upstream Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The market for oil and gas upstream in West Africa is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.7% during 2020 – 2025.

Market Overview:

The crude oil production for the West African region is expected to record a CAGR of approximately 9.63% and natural gas production is expected to be approximately 5.15% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market are strong economic growth after the refurbishment of crude oil prices post 2015 and increasing oil and natural gas production in the major countries, such as Nigeria and Ghana. However, the slump in oil price due to decreased demand in the first quarter of 2020 is, in turn, expected to incur losses of billions of dollars for oil producers in the West African region, if prices stay below USD 30 / barrel. The vandalism of oil and gas infrastructure and theft of petroleum products resulted in a business loss for the stakeholders, and factors like these reduce the confidence in making investments in oil and gas projects, which is anticipated to restrain the West African upstream market during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the West Africa Oil And Gas Upstream Market are Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Offshore Segment to be the Fastest Growing Market

– The onshore sector in the West African region is prone to terrorist activities, unlike the offshore sector, which makes investors focus on the offshore market as a result of which numerous offshore projects and discoveries came up, and the onshore sector remains undiscovered.

– West Africa’s offshore oil and gas industry continues to expand, albeit not very fast, opening up more market opportunities. West Africa’s offshore deep and ultra-deep space has continued to attract oil explorers and producers in increasing their operations, especially in Southern and Western Africa, where major projects have either started or have been unveiled, awaiting resource appraisal and development.

– The growth of West Africa’s offshore exploration and production activities have been mainly driven by the efforts of governments in their region, to provide key incentives and supporting policies to unlock the investment opportunity, as well as a growing number of international oil and gas companies interested in exploring alternative fields to replace the maturing offshore producing sites in countries, such as Nigeria and Ghana.

– As the region’s newest oil and gas producer, Ghana saw the highest growth in oil production in 2018 among its peers. In 2018, Ghana launched its first offshore licensing round for six blocks. This contributed to the growth in offshore exploration activities in the country.

– China National Offshore Oil Corporation mobilized a USD 3 billion investment, in addition to the USD 14 billion already spent on its existing oil and gas operations in the West African country. In addition to this, one of the most ambitious ultra-deep offshore projects is the Engine oil field in water depths of between 1,400 and 1,700 meters.

