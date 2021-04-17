Water Treatment Biocides Market Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The report on the Water Treatment Biocides market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive.

The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Water Treatment Biocides market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Veolia Water Technologies UK acquired Biochemica Water Ltd, a water and wastewater treatment specialist. The acquisition would help Veolia become one of the leading end-to-end suppliers of water and wastewater treatment solutions to the industrial and municipal sectors in the U.K.

The oil & gas segment held the largest market share of 29.0% in 2019. Companies in the oil & gas industry increasingly use water treatment biocides in order to meet the rising global energy demand, which is driving the segment.

The non-oxidizing segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing utilization of glutaraldehyde and quaternary ammonium compounds for water treatment among various industries, such as pulp & paper, oil & gas, and power plants, is driving the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global water treatment biocides market in 2019. Increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water led by scarcity of freshwater resources has driven the market in the region.

Key market participants include Veolia, Ecolab, DuPont, SUEZ, Sigura, Solenis, Kemira, BWA WATER ADDITIVES, Albemarle Corporation, and Nouryon

Water Treatment Biocides Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Oil & Gas

Mining

Municipal Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Swimming Pools

Power Plants

Others

Water Treatment Biocides Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Non-oxidizing Biocides

Oxidizing Biocides

The report segments the Water Treatment Biocides market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

