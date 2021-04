Siding Market Analysis Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2027

The latest market intelligence study on the Siding market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Siding market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Siding industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In January 2019, Westlake Chemical acquired NAKAN, a PVC compounding solutions company based in France. NAKAN’s products are used in various industries, including automotive, building & construction, and medical.

Based on application, the market has been classified into residential & non-residential. The residential segment is projected to register a growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and changing lifestyle are some of the key factors boosting the residential segment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emissions of human-based dioxin have declined by more than 90% since 1990. At the same time, the production of vinyl, especially vinyl siding, has risen significantly.

North America is projected to dominate the global siding market during the forecast period. Various rules and regulations imposed by the statutory authorities, inclination toward modern décor, and availability of cost-effective materials are major factors driving the siding market in North America. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the siding market include James Hardie Limited Plc, Westlake Chemical, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Boral Limited, Cornerstone Building Brands, Etex Group, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, and Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Wood

Vinyl

Siding

Concrete

Bricks

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The report segments the Siding market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

