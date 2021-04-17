Russia Thermal Power Market 2021 Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Russia Thermal Power Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Russian thermal power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% in the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Russia Thermal Power Market are Unipro PJSC, Inter RAO YEES PAO, SUEK JSC, PJSC Gazprom, Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Natural Gas-Fired Power Generation is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The power generation mix is heavily skewed toward natural gas with a significant contribution because of cheaper domestic fuel availability and vast reserves present in Russia itself. Its share in the mix has increased over the years due to constraints in adding other conventional generation sources.

– In 2019, the Russian government approved the modernization of three-generation units, each with 150MW capacity at Krasnodar power plant. The units are scheduled to be commissioned in 2022-2024.

– Natural gas held a significant share of electricity generation in Russia. With 519 TWh of electricity in 2019, the share of natural gas is expected to grow in the forecast period.

– With advantages like low emissions in comparison to coal and fewer harms in comparison to nuclear, the market share of natural gas in power generation is likely to grow in the future.

