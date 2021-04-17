Russia Oil And Gas EPC 2021 with (COVID-19) Impact Analysis, Industry Outlook, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Russia Oil And Gas EPC Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Russian oil and gas EPC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 1% during 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Russia Oil And Gas EPC Market are Technip FMC, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Saipem SpA, McDermott International Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Midstream Segment to Dominate the Market

– Oil and gas pipelines, storage, and LNG and RLNG facilities are the major midstream infrastructures that require EPC services. The growing oil and gas production and export, and aging pipeline infrastructure drive the demand for new midstream infrastructure.

– Gas movement from Russia to Europe was estimated at around 193.8 billion cubic meter and 223 billion cubic meters total in 2018. This figure is estimated to rise, owing to factors, like an increase in the demand for energy in Europe and the subsequent increase of pipeline network by Russia.

– The country witnessed an increase in its LNG exports in the past few years, with a growth of about 266% from 6.8 billion cubic meters in 2009 to 24.9 billion cubic meters in 2018. The country currently has two LNG plants, Gazprom-led Sakhalin-2 on the Far East and Novatek’s Yamal LNG, on the Arctic Yamal peninsula.

– The Power of Siberia pipeline started operation in December 2019. The pipeline has a length of 8,100 km across Russia and China, aimed at supplying China a cleaner source of energy and make Russia independent of Europe for income from gas exports.

– Hence, the aforementioned factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Russia Oil And Gas EPC market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Oil And Gas EPC market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Oil And Gas EPC market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Oil And Gas EPC market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Oil And Gas EPC report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

