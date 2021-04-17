Precision Farming Market 2021 Global Outlook – Deere & Company, Teejet Technologies, Agjunction, Trimble, SST Development Group, Agco

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Precision Farming Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Precision Farming Market was valued at USD 4.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.15 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.50% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

(Avail a Up-to 20% discount on this report)

Click the link to get free a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355544/precision-farming-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Precision Farming Market are Deere & Company, Teejet Technologies, Agjunction, Trimble, SST Development Group, Agco, Dickey-John Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Raven Industries, Topcon Positioning Systems, Agribotix, Cropmetrics, Autocopter Corp, Prospera Technologies, Hexagon Agriculture, Granular and others.

Recent Development:

– March 2020 – AgJunction Inc partnered with GeoSurf Corporation (GeoSurf) and Anhui Zhongke Intelligent Sense and Big Data Industrial Technology Research Institute Co. Ltd (ISTI) to provide precision agriculture solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. GeoSurf has recently launched TaznaX, a precision agricultural solution for rice and onion transplanters based on AgJunction’s Wheelman and Whirl technology.

– January 2020 – AGCO Corporation introduced the new Fendt Momentum planter to North American row crop producers. This planter’s design and versatility establish a new standard for seed placement accuracy and provide technologies to help overcome planting conditions that have historically challenged even emergence and resulted in less than optimum crop yields. The Momentum planter is easily customized with popular Precision Planting technologies making it sophisticated yet simple to operate.

Key Market Trends:

Soil Monitoring is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– While some farmers have specific knowledge of detecting soil moisture and health, such knowledge is confined to only a few. Taking farming decisions based on soil moisture and health has become even more difficult in the age of climate change. Soil sensors measure a variety of essential soil properties and relay it to a display device through a reliable means of communication. Soil sensors are generally used in conjunction with the variable rate applications or GPS to generate field maps, categorized according to the properties of the soil. Soil sensors are very crucial to monitor the feasibility of the growth of the crops during the harvesting period.

– Sensors are used for generating real-time information after the analysis of the data and causes the corresponding changes in the application rate. Conventional models of the utilization of a map-based approach are considered to be more productive. They allow room for problem analyzing, and subsequently adjusting the variable rate application in the following steps. The various type of sensors being integrated for soil monitoring purposes includes electromagnetic, optical, mechanical, acoustic, and electrochemical, as far as industrial research has reached.

– In August 2019, a technology called Soilsens, which a low-cost smart soil monitoring system, has come as a potential help to farmers facing farming decision predicaments. Proximal Soilsens Technologies Pvt developed the Soilsens product line. Ltd, a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Mumbai with support from the Ministry of Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). The system is embedded with a soil moisture sensor, soil temperature sensor, ambient humidity sensor, and ambient temperature sensor. Based on these parameters, farmers are advised about optimum irrigation through a mobile app. This data is also available on the cloud. There is also a portable soil moisture system.

Avail on Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355544/precision-farming-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=28

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Precision Farming market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Precision Farming market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Precision Farming market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Precision Farming market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Precision Farming report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Full Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355544/precision-farming-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=28

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com