Peristaltic Pumps Market Future Trends, Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2027
Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.
The latest market intelligence study on the Peristaltic Pumps market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Peristaltic Pumps market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry.
Key Highlights of Report
In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), a company based in Montelimar, France. The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.
The peristaltic hose pumps segment held a significant market share in 2019. The most significant benefit offered by a peristaltic hose pump is its ability to operate at a high pressure.
A peristaltic pump is a non-siphoning pump, which prevents fluid backflow into the system, resulting in enhanced precision during dispensing
The paints & coatings segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The versatility of peristaltic pumps can reliably manage a wide variety of paints and coatings ranging from water-thin liquids to highly viscous fluids.
Europe held a substantial market share in 2019, due to strict legislative policies about water and wastewater treatment, including the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD) and Water Framework Directive (WFD). Also, rise in the prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases and growth of elderly population drive the demand for peristaltic pumps in the pharmaceutical application, thereby boosting the market in the region.
Key market participants include Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Peristaltic Hose Pumps
Peristaltic Tube Pumps
Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Up to 30 psi
30–50 psi
50–100 psi
100–200 psi
Above 200 psi
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Medical
Food & Beverage
Mining
Chemical Processing
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Oil & Gas
Pulp & Paper
Paints & Coatings
Others
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
