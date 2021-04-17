Oman Fisheries And Aquaculture Market Business Growth, Top Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Oman Fisheries And Aquaculture Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Oman is one of the largest fish producers in the GCC region and a net exporter of fish and fish products, fisheries, and aquaculture sector is the most important and oldest sector in Oman registering a CAGR of 5.2% growth during the forecast period.

According to Oman Aquaculture Development Company (OADC), under its national food security program, plans to double production from about 200,000 tons in 2016 to 480,000 tons in 2020. The Ministry for Agriculture and Fisheries is focusing on increasing aquaculture production to 2,20,000 metric tons, with a value of USD 883 million by 2030. Oman’s environmental advantage provides a high potential for the development of aquaculture and there is a strong commitment from the government to develop this sector in a competitive and sustainable manner in harmony with the social, economic, cultural, and historic values of the country.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356499/oman-fisheries-and-aquaculture-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=28

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Fish Capture In The Region

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is making large-scale investments valued at USD 1.0 billion across 15,000 hectares of land for the development of the aquaculture sector. According to FAO, The fish capture in 2018 accounted for 44,207.00 tonnes up from 26,677.00 tonnes in 2016, significantly explicating the increased capture to meet the increased demand in the domestic as well as international market. Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries Wealth (MAFW), in partnership with Oman’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, Oman Investment Fund (OIF), formed the Oman Aquaculture Development Company (OADC) in 2016 with the main objective of Commercially investing & developing Oman’s fish aquaculture sector. The OADC has 2 subsidiaries namely the Oceanic Shrimp Aquaculture and the Blue Water which mainly focus on the Shrim and FinFish development in the region. The country is expected to produce 200,000.0 metric tons of fish between 2030 and 2040. Oman has resource biodiversity along more than 3000km coastline and has the strategic advantage of being close with the major export regions that are Politically stable and orderly civil society.

Regulated Aquaculture Market Pushes the Growth of the Sector

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has revealed its plan of investing USD 1.30 billion in fisheries development, from 2013 to 2020, to help promote sustainable fishing and provide the necessary infrastructure to increase fisheries production in Oman. Aquaculture is a part of the plan as a solution to mitigate the declining wild fisheries stocks and their effect on the livelihood of fishermen. Also, by 2030 to 2040 the government of Oman has anticipated that aquaculture is expected to contribute USD 5.20 billion to the GDP, producing as much as 220,000 metric tons, with an estimated market value of USD 900.0 million. In Oman, the capture production dominates the production system, which comes mainly from marine waters and provides nearly 99.9% of the total fish landing. The World Bank Group has supported the fisheries sector in the Sultanate of Oman with a wide range of policies and technical advice, given uniquely for the Bank to the fisheries sector through a Reimbursable Advisory Service or RAS from 2016.

Full Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356499/oman-fisheries-and-aquaculture-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=28

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Oman Fisheries And Aquaculture market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Fisheries And Aquaculture market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Fisheries And Aquaculture market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Fisheries And Aquaculture market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Fisheries And Aquaculture report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions about Fisheries And Aquaculture market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Oman and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com