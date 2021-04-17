North America Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market 2021 Best Workable Strategy That Will Help to Boost your Revenue Till 2027 | Afimilk Ltd, BouMatic, Connecterra B.V., Cowlar Inc., CowManager B.V and Lely

North America Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market is expected to reach US$ 141.0 million in 2027 from US$ 72.7 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020-2027

Smart collar tags for cow are the introduction of the Internet of things (IoT) technology in the livestock industry that brought new solutions for dairy farmers to manage the livestock more effectively. New smart technologies, such as real-time animal activity monitoring, automated feeding systems, and health tracking devices, have boosted the revenue margin for dairy farmers. The cost-saving benefits experienced after mounting the collars on a cow is one of the key factors for the smart collar tag for cow market growth. Dairy farmers and ranchers are adopting smart collars to locate and monitor the cow’s activities.

Leading North America Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market Players:

Afimilk Ltd

BouMatic

Connecterra B.V.

Cowlar Inc.

CowManager B.V

Lely

QUANTIFIED AG

SCR Dairy

North America Smart Collar Tags for Cow market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

NORTH AMERICA SMART COLLAR TAGS FOR COW MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

GPS Based

Radio Based

Others

By Application

Tracking

Training

Others

By Country

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

