North America Renewable Aviation Fuel Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufactures – Total SA, Neste Oyj, Red Rock Biofuels LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Gevo Inc.

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, North America Renewable Aviation Fuel Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The market for renewable aviation fuel in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 60% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the North America Renewable Aviation Fuel Market are Total SA, Neste Oyj, Red Rock Biofuels LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Gevo Inc., Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., SG Preston Company, LanzaTech Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Defense Sector to be the Fastest-Growing Segment

– The defense sector consumes a large amount of aviation fuel. For instance, on average, the United States military burns about 4.8 billion gallons of jet fuel and diesel each year. Nearly half of that goes to the Air Force and around one-third to the Navy.

– Moreover, the military sector seeks to improve the environmental performance of its aircraft fleets and reduce environmental emissions. Biofuels are considered a way to maintain secure sources of fuel and reduce cost volatility, while supporting the country’s environmental initiatives, leading to the growth of the market in North America.

– As part of the United States Air Force’s goal of achieving half of its domestic fuel that needs to be drawn from alternative sources, the military and commercial airlines tested alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuel on A-10 ground attack aircraft.

– The renewable fuel production is getting a hard push from many federal agencies, including the United States Department of Energy (DOE) and the Federal Aviation Administration, for large-scale commercialization, which, in turn, drives the demand for renewable aviation fuel market in North America.

– A notice on the federal government’s procurement website noted that Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of National Defense, awarded the contract to General Dynamics valued at USD 2 billion on Sept 5th, 2019. The overall project is estimated to cost USD 3 billion but that includes in-service support, construction of new facilities and other support to the program.

– Further, companies, such as Honeywell, use the renewable jet fuel process technology for the United States Navy and Air Force, as part of a joint program for the United States Defense Energy Support Center (DESC) for alternative fuel testing and certification.

– Therefore, such increasing development in the aviation fuel sector and the need to cut carbon emissions are expected to drive the renewable aviation fuel market in the defense sector during the forecast period.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the North America Renewable Aviation Fuel market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Renewable Aviation Fuel market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Renewable Aviation Fuel market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Renewable Aviation Fuel market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Renewable Aviation Fuel report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

