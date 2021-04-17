North America NFC POS Terminal Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2027

North America NFC POS Terminal Market is expected to grow from US$ 1145.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 3224.9 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027

NFC is a wireless data transfer method that enables data to be exchanged in proximity by smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices. Via mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, as well as contactless cards, NFC technology powers contactless payments. The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the NFC POS terminal across them.

Some of the factors stimulating the market for NFC POS terminal include an increasing preference for NFC-compatible smartphones for payment among population. While in the mid-2000s, Near Field Communication or NFC was developed jointly by Philips and Sony, over the years, the technology has evolved for different use cases. With 3.4 billion active smartphones in the world today, mobile penetration is at an all-time high

Leading North America NFC POS Terminal Market Players:

Castles Technology

Equinox Payments

Clover Network

Heartland Payment Systems

VeriFone, Inc

Fiserv, Inc

PAX Global Technology

Ingenico Group

NEC Corporation

North America NFC POS Terminal market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

North America NFC POS Terminal Market SEGMENTATION

North America NFC POS Terminal Market – By Product Type

Fixed

Mobile

North America NFC POS Terminal Market – By Application

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

North America NFC POS Terminal Market, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

