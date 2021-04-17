Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Growth Analysis Report, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations.

The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, IMERYS, a company based in France, made an announcement about the signing of a contract to purchase a 60.0% equity stake in Haznedar Group, a Turkey-based producer of refractory bricks

Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks are anticipated to witness significant demand during the forecast period. Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks is a high-grade refractory material employed to improve large-scale production of cement. Spinel and calcite present in direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks impart high-temperature performance to refractory bricks.

Growth of the construction industry is one of the key factors boosting the demand for magnesia chrome bricks. Increasing population in developing nations, infrastructure development, surging demand for residential homes, and rising investments in the telecom sector are among the factors boosting the construction activities.

The flat glass industry in the U.S. was valued at USD 22.00 Billion in 2018 and is likely to exceed value of USD 50.00 Billion by 2027. Increasing demand for glass products is propelling the demand for magnesia chrome bricks.

North America held a substantial share of the global magnesia chrome bricks market in 2019, owing to growth of the iron & steel industry in the region. Also, rising emphasis on renewable power generation is projected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Calderys, Resco Products, RHI Magnesita NV, KT Refractories, Mayerton, Vesuvius, Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Magnezit Group Ltd., and Lanexis

Emergen Research has segmented the global magnesia chrome bricks market in terms of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Common Magnesite Chrome Brick

Direct Bonded Magnesia Chrome Brick

Fused Rebonded Magnesite Chrome Brick

Chemically Bonded Magnesium Brick

Fused Cast Magnesite Chrome Brick

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Iron & Steel

Non-ferrous Metals

Power Generation

Glass

Cement

Others

Regional Scope:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

