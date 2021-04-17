Europe Industrial Battery Market Size, Status and Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Europe Industrial Battery Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Europe industrial battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.02% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Europe Industrial Battery Market are Exide Industries Ltd, GS Yuasa Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe SA and others.

Key Market Trends:

Lithium-ion Battery (LIB) Technology to Witness Significant Demand

– Lithium-ion battery (LIB) is expected to witness significant growth in the industrial battery market over the forecast period, majorly due to its favorable capacity-to-weight ratio. Other factors boosting the LIB adoption include its properties, like better performance, higher energy density, and decreasing price.

– The price of LIB is usually higher compared to other batteries. However, leading players in the market have been investing in R&D activities to improve LIB’s performance and price, to gain economies of scale. The emergence of new and exciting markets, such as energy storage systems (ESS), for both commercial and residential applications, is driving the demand for LIB.

– Lithium-ion batteries are witnessing massive demand in the battery energy storage market, owing to their declining prices. Also, lithium-ion batteries are expected to hold the most significant share in the battery energy storage market soon, as they require little maintenance, are lightweight, and have a reliable cycle life, high energy density regarding volume, and high charge/discharge efficiency.

– In Dec 2019, Northvolt, the start-up aiming to manufacture lithium-ion batteries on a massive scale in Europe sustainably, has signed a contract to deliver its own first commercial energy storage system (ESS) project and revealed news on a second planned giga factory in Germany.

– Germany has been attracting investments from other countries across the world for the development of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. For instance, in May 2019, a Chinese battery manufacturer, Farasis Energy, announced to invest USD 674 million for building a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Germany, thus driving the demand for industrial battery market in Europe.

– Lithium-ion forklift batteries provide an extra edge to the material handling applications by reducing labor costs and improving productivity. Lithium-ion forklift batteries can be fast-charged in cold temperatures (even inside freezers), and they can maintain their capacity in cold temperatures better than their lead-acid counterparts. The increasing demand for fast delivery of products also has pushed for improvements in logistics and distribution, in emerging regions like North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for industrial li-ion batteries in the material handling industry in the coming years.

– Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors, lithium-ion battery technology is expected to witness significant demand for industrial battery market during the forecast period.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Europe Industrial Battery market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Industrial Battery market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Industrial Battery market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Industrial Battery market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Industrial Battery report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

