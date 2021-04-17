Cloud Managed Services Market 2021 Business Scenario – Ericsson Inc., Accenture plc, Cisco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Cloud Managed Services Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The cloud managed services market was valued at USD 36.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 88.85 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Cloud Managed Services Market are Ericsson Inc., Accenture plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, DXC Technology Company, NTT DATA Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc. and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– January 2019 – DXC Technology and Luxoft Holding, Inc, announced an agreement for DXC to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with unique offerings, vertical industry expertise, and world-class digital talent. Luxoft offers differentiated digital capabilities in areas such as analytics, UX/UI, IoT, and blockchain, and a significant player in outsourced engineering services, cloud, and DevOps.

– August 2018 – DXC Technology entered into a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a new multi-billion dollar DXC – AWS Integrated Practice that will deliver IT migration, application, transformation, and business innovation to clients. The DXC – AWS Integrated Practice will offer clients secure, cloud-first solutions to enable them to innovate in their industries while modernizing their operations for a digital era.

– August 2018 – CenturyLink collaborated with IBM to deliver secure, dedicated, and private network connectivity to the IBM Cloud through its Cloud Connect solutions. The collaboration between CenturyLink and IBM builds on CenturyLink’s existing support for IBM Business Resiliency Services and IBM Cloud Managed Services.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Sector is Expected to Drive Growth in the Market

The BFSI sector, a pioneer in the adoption of computer and networking systems to curtail large, space-intensive repositories and databases, is expected to have a substantial share in the cloud managed services market, during the forecast period. The BFSI sector assesses the risks accurately using big data solutions; thus, enabling firms to make informed decisions, by analyzing transactional data to determine risks based on market behavior, scoring customers, and potential clients. Banks, such as BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, and PNC, are already working on strategies around big data in banking, further increasing the growth prospect for cloud managed services.

Moreover, many banks, such as Thai Bank, Krungsri, are entering into strategic collaborations for upgrading its technology infrastructure to be cloud-ready to support digital banking. The bank has entered into a five-year USD 140 million partnership with IBM for its digital transformation, which will also cover managed services, thus driving the demand for this market.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Cloud Managed Services market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Cloud Managed Services market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Cloud Managed Services market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Cloud Managed Services market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Cloud Managed Services report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

