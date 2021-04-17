Apheresis Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunities Forecast to 2025
According to IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “Apheresis Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global apheresis equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth by 2025.
Apheresis equipment is widely adopted for removing specific constituents from the blood, including plasma, cells, platelets, leukocytes, etc., by means of either centrifugal or membrane filtration methods. Various remaining blood components are then reintroduced into the bloodstream of the donor or patient. Apheresis equipment finds various applications across blood banks and for treating numerous medical ailments.
In recent times, the rising penetration of advanced apheresis equipment has led to the development of innovative features, such as fluid flow dynamics and auto elutriation, which has enabled the collection of platelets or red blood cells (RBCs) concentrates. Additionally, with the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increasing need for effective vaccine or treatment, which is further driving the demand for apheresis equipment for collecting convalescent plasma. Convalescent plasma therapy is widely used as a measure for treating critically ill patients. Moreover, the high prevalence of numerous chronic diseases and neurological disorders, coupled with the growing number of blood donors, is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, favorable reimbursement policies and improving healthcare infrastructures are also bolstering the sales of apheresis equipment around the globe.
Apheresis Equipment Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the apheresis equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Haemonetics Corporation
- Nikkiso Co Ltd.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft
- Fresenius Kabi Aktiengesellschaft (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA)
- Hemacare Corporation (Charles River Laboratories Inc.)
- Kaneka Corporation
- Medica SpA
- Terumo BCT Inc. (Terumo Corporation)
The report has segmented the global apheresis equipment market on the basis of product, application, procedure, technology, end user and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Disposable Apheresis Kits
- Apheresis Machine
Breakup by Application:
- Blood Collection
- Treatment
- Neurology
- Hematology
- Renal Diseases
- Others
Breakup by Procedure:
- Plasmapherasis
- Plateletpherasis
- Erythrocytapheresis
- Leukapheresis
- Photopheresis
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Membrane Filtration
- Centrifugation
Breakup by End User:
- Blood Collection Centers
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
