Wireless Gas Detection Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2030

Wireless Gas Detection: Market Introduction

The wireless gas detection system is a device that detects the presence of gases in an environment, often as part of a safety system. It is used to detect leakage of toxic and explosive gases in the industry. The detector is normally connected to a control system that automatically shuts down the process in case of leakage or emergency.

This form of device is important since there are many gases, such as that can be harmful to organic life. Wireless gas detection provides high accuracy, versatility, and reliability in the detection of gas leakage and avoids any significant industrial accidents from occurring.

The increasing use of wireless gas detector by the chemical industry is a key factor for the growth of the world wireless gas detector market. Moreover, technological advancement in sensor technology with various safety features are expected to fuel the growth of global wireless gas detection markets by demand from water treatment plants, oil, and gas, etc. There will be demand in other industries which are not able to adopt wireless gas detection due to availability, affordability and other factors.

However, the high cost of wireless gas detector production is a restraining factor in the global growth of wireless gas detectors. These solutions can not be implemented by small-scale enterprises and production facilities with budgetary constraints. Furthermore, a key factor hindering the growth of the wireless gas detection sector is the difficulty of developing these systems to meet rapidly evolving industry standards.

A substantial share of sales in global markets is anticipated for the hardware segment. An integral component of these systems is hardware components such as sensors, controls, human and machine interfaces, and alarms. Due to the developments in technology in the hardware sector such as component miniaturization and high processing speeds, the hardware sector is projected to expand rapidly over the coming years.

Increasing R&D activities for advancements with a reduction in the production cost of wireless gas detectors is expected to create new opportunities for market players operating in the global wireless gas detector market over the forecast period.

Wi-Fi technology business is expected to account for a large share of global revenues in the wireless technology segments. Due to the increased usage of Wi-Fi in industry and production facilities, the wireless gas detection market for Wi-Fi is expected to expand at a rapid pace. With improved networking solutions Wi-Fi technology ensures effective and safe industrial operations.

The growing potential for Wi-Fi connectivity with other devices helps the wireless market growth segment. The cost-efficiency and ease of implementation of Wi-Fi-enabled systems contribute to increased demand.

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market is Experiencing massive decline as COVID-19 Outbreak

The recent COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged many countries worldwide, has forced Governments to impose lockdown and strict social distancing measures across the globe. This situation has restricted the activities such as manufacturing, transportation, supplying, selling every goods and service except few essential services like medical-related activities, degrading demand for the sensor, control systems and automation industry.

The Huge downfall was witnessed in hardware, software and service offerings. Which impacted on the overall performance of Oil & Gas, Chemical and Petrochemicals, Utilities and Power Generation, Mining and metal industries.

It is been more than three-quarters of lockdown. Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa were the major consumer which showed drastically falling demand curve of wireless gas detection.

In this pandemic period, wireless gas detection market is impacted in every aspect of production, application, sales, after-sales services etc. As of now, Few countries have started relaxing to manufacturers and producers to start work under strict safety measures, where few are still having the fear.

The recent standstill in industrial and development activity is expected to serve as a wake-up call for the manufacturing sector to rely on human labor. This, in turn, is expected to demonstrate the advantages of robotics and automation that will continue to increase post-pandemic adoption and will show the kindness on the demand curve.

Segmentation Analysis of Global Wireless Gas Detection Market

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market is bifurcated into four major categories: offering, technology, end-use industries, application, and region.

On the basis of offering, the global market for Wireless Gas Detection is divided into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of technology, the global market for Wireless Gas Detection is divided into:

Wireless Networking (Wi-Fi) Technology

Bluetooth Technology

Cellular Technology

License-Free ISM Band Technology

Others

On the basis of End-Use Industries, the global market for Wireless Gas Detection is divided into:

Oil & Gas

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Utilities and Power Generation

Mining and Metals

Water and Wastewater Plants

Discrete Manufacturing Industry

Commercial Buildings and Public Facilities

Government and Military

Others

On the basis of application, the global market for Wireless Gas Detection is divided into:

Industrial Safety

National Security & Military Applications

Environmental Safety

