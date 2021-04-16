Web Hosting Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Web hosting services enable the provision of space on the web server to access, manage, and host the website. It provides customized domains, security protection, and attached email services and can be categorized into dedicated hosting, website builder, shared hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting services. These services enable individuals and enterprises to leverage a website over the internet to publish their personalized and business-related content. The advanced web hosting services provide various benefits such as superior performance, increased security, and increased security.

Factors such as surge in a number of SMEs around the globe and their efforts to have online presence; proliferation of mobile marketing platforms; rise in demand for managed web hosting services; and availability of web hosting services with excellent server performance and features at cheapest prices fuel the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for best hosting services during COVID-19 pandemic is projected to drive the growth of the web hosting services market. However, challenges associated with providing scalability and maintaining uptime may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, artificial intelligence (AI) in web hosting and rise in adoption of cloud-based gaming solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The web hosting services market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, application, end user, and region. By type, it is categorized into website builders, shared hosting, dedicated hosting, collocated hosting, and others. As per the deployment model, it is classified into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Depending on application, it is divided into public website, intranet site, mobile application, and web application. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into enterprise and individual. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of web hosting services market players included in this report are 1&1 Internet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., AT&T Inc., Dreamhost Inc., Easyhost, GoDaddy Inc., Google Inc., InMotion Hosting, and Just Host.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Website Builders

– Shared Hosting

– Dedicated Hosting

– Collocated Hosting

– Others

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– Private Cloud

– Public Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

BY APPLICATION

– Public Website

– Intranet Site

– Mobile Application

– Web Application

BY END USER

– Enterprise

– Individual

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o the Middle East

o Africa

