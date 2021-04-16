Water-soluble fertilizers Market Report Highlighting Industry Growth Drivers with Current and Upcoming Trends Analysis by 2030

Water-soluble fertilizers are the fertilizers that can be dissolved in water and are therefore easily supplied through fertigation or foliar sprays. They are primarily used to monitor the number of nutrients supplied to the plants. In other words, they are multi-compound fertilizers that are soluble in water. They are easily absorbed by plants and thus their absorption and use in comparison with traditional chemical fertilizers is fairly high. These fertilizers are ideal for the modern irrigation system. Besides, they also help in prevention the of groundwater pollution.

Water-soluble fertilizers market to surpass USD Billion by 2030. The water-soluble fertilizers market is anticipated to grow on the back of opportunities generated by the advent of rising demand of the emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil for the food crops, vegetables and fruits would probably have a positive impact on the demand for the product. A continuous rise in population and their strong interest in disease-free and healthy free food will promote growth in the upcoming years.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-483

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Global water-soluble fertilizers Market: Key Players

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany)

Agrium Inc. (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Sociedad Quimica YMinera SA (SQM) (Chile)

Israel Chemical Limited (Israel)

Qatar Fertilizer Company

Coromandel International Limited

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Limited

Haifa Chemicals Limited

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA

Compo GmbH & Co. KG

Other prominent players

Global Water-soluble fertilizers Market: Segments

Global market has been segmented based on type, mode of application, and crop type. It has been further segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-483

Global water-soluble fertilizers Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Dripping Irrigation

Drip irrigation is increasingly required and implemented as it is water-saving and ideal for all countries, including undulating ground, rolling hills, rolling topography, and areas of shallow soil layers. The industry will be positively influenced by stepping up government measures to increase agricultural production coupled with various subsidies to promote the use of drip irrigation.

Restraints:

High cost

The growth of the market is restricted by factors as organic fertilizer growth and high-water fertilizer costs that lead to higher agricultural production costs. Feedstock prices are highly volatile which can affect the market growth in the near future.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/global-water-soluble-fertilizers-market/483

Global water-soluble fertilizers market report also contains analysis on:

Water-soluble fertilizers Market Segments: By Product type Biostimulants Potassic Phosphatic Micronutrients Biofertilizers Nitrogenous By Applications: Foliar Fertigation. By Crop Type Field Horticulture Ornamental Turf Plantation



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-483

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube