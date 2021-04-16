VNA & PACS Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

This latest VNA & PACS report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Competitive Players

The VNA & PACS market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A.

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

INFINITT Healthcare CO.

Sectra AB

Novarad Corporation

Mach7 Technologies

Carestream Health Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

BridgeHead Software Limited

Agfa HealthCare

Hyland Software Inc.

By application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Center

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Vector Network Analyzer

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of VNA & PACS Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of VNA & PACS Market by Types

4 Segmentation of VNA & PACS Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of VNA & PACS Market in Major Countries

7 North America VNA & PACS Landscape Analysis

8 Europe VNA & PACS Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific VNA & PACS Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa VNA & PACS Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

​Target Audience:

VNA & PACS manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of VNA & PACS

VNA & PACS industry associations

Product managers, VNA & PACS industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

VNA & PACS potential investors

VNA & PACS key stakeholders

VNA & PACS end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

