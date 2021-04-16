VNA & PACS Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report
This latest VNA & PACS report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Competitive Players
The VNA & PACS market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A.
Merge Healthcare Inc.
Siemens Healthineers
INFINITT Healthcare CO.
Sectra AB
Novarad Corporation
Mach7 Technologies
Carestream Health Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
GE Healthcare
McKesson Corporation
BridgeHead Software Limited
Agfa HealthCare
Hyland Software Inc.
By application:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Center
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Vector Network Analyzer
Picture Archiving and Communication System
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of VNA & PACS Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of VNA & PACS Market by Types
4 Segmentation of VNA & PACS Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of VNA & PACS Market in Major Countries
7 North America VNA & PACS Landscape Analysis
8 Europe VNA & PACS Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific VNA & PACS Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa VNA & PACS Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience:
VNA & PACS manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of VNA & PACS
VNA & PACS industry associations
Product managers, VNA & PACS industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
VNA & PACS potential investors
VNA & PACS key stakeholders
VNA & PACS end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
