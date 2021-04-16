Vestibular Testing Systems Market is Driven by an Increasing Number of Vestibular Diseases, Their Growing Prevalence

Vestibular and visual systems are interconnected to the eye muscles and neck, enabling the maintenance of balance. Head movements or stimulation of the inner ear sends signals to the nervous system that in turn controls the movements of the eye muscles. This system for a reflex pathway is known as the vestibulo-ocular reflex (VOR). Vestibular tests include a number of tests that help determine the dysfunctioning or diseases associated with the vestibular portion of the inner ear.

These tests are performed to determine whether the dizziness and other neurological diseases in humans are caused by the brain, or due to medical disorders such as low blood pressure, or other psychological disorders such as anxiety. Vestibular tests include fistula test, rotational chair test, vestibular evoked myogenic potential (VEMP), computerized dynamic posturography (CDP), and electronystagmography. These tests monitor the eyes and study their normal and abnormal movements upon the stimulation of the vestibular system.

Electronystagmography tests are the most common group of tests used on people afflicted with vertigo, dizziness, and imbalance. Rotation chair tests can be further divided into computerized rotary chair, and auto head rotation, among others. These tests study the functioning of the balance organs. VEMP test evaluates the functioning of the saccule and the inner vestibular nerve. CDP tests examine the postural stability.

Additionally, hearing tests such as pure-tone audiometry, speech audiometry tests, tympanometry, acoustic-reflex test, otoacoustic emissions, auditory brainstem response test, and electrocochleography, are also performed. An increasing number of vestibular diseases, their growing prevalence, focus on the development of newer tests, and the rising awareness among people, among others, contribute to the growth of the global vestibular testing systems market. However, lack of reimbursement, higher costs of these tests, and low disposable income among the people in developing regions, might hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global vestibular testing systems market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into rotary chairs, videonystagmography system, frenzel goggles, electronystagmography systems, head-impulse testing systems, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, ENT centers, and others. The ENT centers are anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. This segment growth can be attributed to patient demand for specialist treatments.

Geographically, the global vestibular testing systems market can be segmented into five regions namely, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2016 in terms of revenue and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region, rising prevalence of vestibular disorders, growing awareness among the people, and other factors. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest region in terms of revenue.

The slow growth of this region can be attributed to its sluggish economic recovery. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to the rising patient pool and government initiatives to enhance healthcare facilities in India and China.

The leading players in the vestibular testing systems market include Balanceback, BeOn Solutions, BioMed Jena GmbH, Instrumentation DIFRA, Ecleris S.R.L., MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS srl, Faromed, GAES MÉDICA, Interacoustics, Micromedical Technologies, Nagashima Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, Neuro Kinetics, Inc., Otometrics A/S, and Synapsys SA.

