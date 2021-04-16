Total Fluid Management Market Size to Reach USD 47.2 billion by 2030

Global Total Fluid Management Market to surpass USD 47.2 billion by 2030 from USD 9.49 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.21% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The demand is driven by factors such as the growing number of minimally invasive operations, technical developments in the fluid management system, and increased government funding and worldwide grants for endosurgical procedures. The increase in End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) incidences has driven up demand for dialysis products, thereby growing the global market for fluid management, as well as the increase in the number of surgical procedures, both accessible and minimally invasive, due to improved healthcare facilities, leading to increased demand for fluid management devices. Another sector that attracts leading manufacturers to invent and create new treatment solutions in the field of neurology is cerebrospinal fluid control.

In order to avoid any problems caused by unwanted amounts of fluid in the body, health and medical facilities use fluid control devices to maintain the right amount of body fluid. It is often used beforehand in the detection of vital medical circumstances to prevent any emergency. The system can perform various functions, such as control of fluid deficits, irrigation of fluids, filtration of fluids, fluid warming, and others. Fluid management systems offer straightforward visualization and are simple to set up and maintain, resulting in decreased downtime between operations.

Global Total Fluid Management Market: Key Players

Baxter

C.R. Bard, Inc.

BD Company

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Cardinal Health Inc.

Stryker

Global Total Fluid Management Market: Segments

Renal products segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.51% during 2019-30

Global Total Fluid Management Market is segmented by product type as Infusion Therapy Products (Infusion Devices, IV Access devices, IV Solutions, and Products), Renal Products (In-Center Hemodialysis Products, Home Hemodialysis (HHD) Products, Peritoneal dialysis Products, Acute Dialysis Products, Endoscopy Fluid Management Products. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted for by the infusion therapy segment and is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The standard requirements for infusion therapy are projected to capture a big chunk of the global demand for fluid management, amounting to more than half. The market for infusion therapy is expected to be leveraged by the demand for intravenous administration of fluids and medications to chronically sick and dehydrated patients who do not respond to oral therapy. During the forecast period, forecasts suggest a moderate CAGR of 5.3 percent. However, the renal products segment is catching up, expanding over the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.5 percent. The growing pool of patients undergoing dialysis would lead to the increased use of renal products. This is because, through dialysis procedures such as hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, kidney patients need fluid management. Manufacturers of renal goods innovate in renal disposables and ancillaries, saline solutions & concentrates, and dialysis accessories.

Global Total Fluid Management Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Investments for R&D Activities

In emerging economies such as India and China, this growth of the regional segment can be mainly attributed to the rapidly developing healthcare sector. The government is working towards the construction of a top-notch healthcare system in these countries and is therefore open to foreign investment. This gave the leading players in the global fluid management market a huge business opportunity to build their bases in the region. Besides, increasing investment in accelerating research and development activities in the area is also helping to further fuel the development of the market for fluid management. Heavy investment in medical services, healthcare infrastructure advancement, and the advent of emerging technologies are drivers of global market growth.

Restrain

High cost of treatments

Strict regulatory standards for medical device approval and high costs for procedures such as minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries are likely to narrow the demand for fluid management globally.

Global Total Fluid Management Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Total Fluid Management Market Segments:

By Product Type : Infusion Therapy Products Infusion Devices IV Access devices IV Solutions and Products Renal Products In-Center Hemodialysis Products Home Hemodialysis (HHD) Products Peritoneal dialysis Products Acute Dialysis Products Endoscopy Fluid Management Products

By Application : Urology Cardiology Orthopedic/Osteology Neurology Oncology Gastroenterology Others

By End-user Hospitals Clinics Dialysis Centers Home Care Settings



