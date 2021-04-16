Thermoformed Plastic Trays Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2030

The thermoformed plastic trays market is growing continuously due to the increasing manufacturing activities and rising usage in packaging industries. The increasing fame of retail shopping and demanding consumer spending for processed & packed goods and food products are charging up the demand for thermoforming plastic trays. Thermoformed plastic trays have become an integral part of complex packaging by utilizing vacuum and/or pressure to mould plastics into different shapes and sizes. The customization process of the mould design has allowed the manufacturers to shape plastics into various forms according to their purposes. Stability and protection of products is a major functionality of packaging as they help in maintaining the integrity of the product.

Thermoformed Plastic Trays Market: Dynamics

Thermoformed plastic trays are being widely used as they are very durable in nature and the key drivers of this market is the continuous growth in demand due to its structural integrity which helps to protect the trays and its relevant contents from different environmental factors.

A thermoformed plastic helps to create a shield to its packaged content as it is resistant to oxygen, water vapour (moisture) and other outer elements. Moreover, it can be carried easily as it is light in weight. The manufacturing process of thermoformed plastic trays utilizes vacuum and/or pressure to mould plastics into various shapes and sizes according to the manufacturer’s requirement. Now a days on line order system has been playing a major role in growth of the market. As it can store both of the processed and fresh food, several restaurants and online grocery stores prefer to deliver food to their customers in a thermoformed tray. Now a days in food and agriculture sector, most of the customers prefer ready-made packaged products over homemade products which is helpful in consuming less time and saving energy.

Additionally, demand for thermoformed plastic tray is witnessing a gradual hike in the automotive industry for shipping and transit of automotive parts. The thermoformed plastic tray can be customized according to the shipment-requirement which provides the consumers with an option to make some necessary and unique changes to make a mark in their customers’ mind with their particular packaging by design. Also it helps the automotive industry to make an unbroken and undamaged delivery as the packaging protects its content safely which not only brings the customer satisfaction but also saves money.

Medical equipment needs extra protection against outside elements. To maintain the safety and cleanliness these trays are in high demand in the healthcare sector as these trays can be customized according the patients’ needs in a respective manner. The rapid growth of service in healthcare sector is leading this thermoformed plastic trays market is also responsible for witnessing a decent CAGR in the market throughout the forecast period. Thermoformed plastic trays are made up of PET-Polyethylene Terephthalate. It is used highly to make a rapid growth in the thermoformed plastic trays market as it provides barrier to outside temperature, lights and other factors.

Currently different factors are effecting the thermoformed plastic trays market negatively. The manufacturers are alternating this particular thermoformed plastic trays with other products. Thermoformed plastic trays follows the procedure using plastics more than any products made with other methods. This creates extreme wastages which are not environment friendly. For that reason manufacturers are involving towards adopting the green eco-friendly, paper (made up of potato starch sugarcane cellulose from the tree) alternatives to the plastic trays. A new stretchable paper tray is on the edge of signalling the beginning of the end for thermoformed plastic trays. The limited geographical deliveries are hindering the market growth as well and due to the negative impact of COVID-19 virus there is a fluctuation in supply and demand chain.

Thermoformed Plastic Trays Market: Segmentation

Globally the thermoformed plastic trays market is segmented by material and end-uses.

By material, the thermoformed plastic trays market has been segmented as follows:

PP (Polypropylene)

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

HDPE(High Density Poly Ethylene)

HIPS (High Impact Polystyrene)

PVC (Polyvinyl chloride)

LDPE (Low-density polyethylene)

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) and others.

Food & beverages

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Horticulture

Construction

Automotive

Consumer goods and appliances

others

Thermoformed Plastic Trays Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global thermoformed plastic trays market has been segmented into five key regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. High demand for convenience food due to a large working population in U.S and Canada in North America and Europe (especially in Russia and Poland) is a key factor boosting feature in the market. Factors such as increased per capita income leading the increased demand for the packaged food Asia Pacific region (especially China, India and Japan) is also showing a significant growth in the market due to the high demand of thermoformed plastic trays in pharmaceutical sector. GCC countries market is also expected to gain momentum over the forecast period.

Thermoformed Plastic Trays Market: Key manufacturers

VisiPak

Agrahan Engineers Pvt Ltd

UFP technologies

HLP Klearford

Klöckner Pentaplast Group H

Transparent Container, Inc.

Tray-Pak Corporation

Dordan Manufacturing Company

Lacerta group, Inc.

Macpac Ltd.

Nelipak Healthcare

Sonoco Products Company

Placon

