Thermal Printing Market Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Business Statistics By 2025| Zebra Technologies, Seiko Epson Corporation

A newly published study on Global Thermal Printing Market report observes numerous in-depth, influential, and inducing factors that outline the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Thermal Printing market. This report forecasts demands, Trends, and revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2025. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Thermal Printing industry.

The thermal printing market was valued at USD 40.56 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period of 2021-2025.

Thermal printing refers to digital printing that produces printed images by selective heating of thermochromic or thermal papers. These papers are coated with thermal chemicals that tend to change its color when exposed to heat. The chemicals applied on the thermal papers when exposed to heat changes its color so as to display the intended images. Unlike conventional ink-jet printers, thermal printing use chemically coated papers for printing different images.

Top Leading Players in Thermal Printing Market:- Zebra Technologies, Seiko Epson Corporation, Honeywell International, Citizen Holdings, TSC Auto ID Technology, Brother International Corporation, Star Micronics, SATO Holdings Corporation, Bixolon, Toshiba TEC Corporation

Key Market Trends

Retail Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– With increasing retail stores globally, barcoding technology is becoming an essential component of a lean, agile retail business. Keeping goods moving and monitoring them on their path simultaneously is a struggle for many businesses. In addition to standard printers for receipts and invoices, by adding a barcode creator to the mix, owners can create labels needed to organize inventory and files, ship items and more. Making barcodes from durable, fade-resistant, heat-sensitive label stock ensures that the efforts at the organization won’t be destroyed over time.

Global Thermal Printing Market Segmentation By Type and By Application

Thermal Printing Market Segmentation by Types:

Barcode Printers

Point of Sale (POS) Printers

Kiosk and Ticket Printers

RFID Printers

Card Printers

Thermal Printing Market Segmentation by Applications:

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing and Industrial

Healthcare and Hospitality

Government

Other Applications

Industry News and Update: –

Oct 2019 – Printronix Auto ID, Inc. introduced T800, a high-performance thermal desktop printer, which offers enterprise-level productivity, dependable performance, and a suite of versatile features such as RFID, and Wi-Fi with advanced security protocols.

Regional Analysis

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Thermal Printing Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Thermal Printing Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Thermal Printing Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Research Conclusions of Global Thermal Printing Market

Key questions answered by Thermal Printing Market report:

─What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

─Which are the key factors driving the Market?

─What was the size of the emerging Market by value in 2021?

─What will be the size of the emerging Thermal Printing Market in 2025?

─What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Thermal Printing Market?

─What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top key Players of Market?

─What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Thermal Printing Market?

