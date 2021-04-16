The Particle Therapy Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Particle Therapy market.
Particle therapy is a form of external beam radiotherapy using beams of energetic protons, neutrons, or positive ions for cancer treatment. The most common type of particle therapy is proton therapy.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Particle Therapy market are:
Provision Healthcare
Hitachi, Ltd.
Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Ion Beam Applications SA
Application Segmentation
Pediatric Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Other Cancers
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Proton Therapy
Heavy Ion Therapy
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Particle Therapy Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Particle Therapy Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Particle Therapy Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Particle Therapy Market in Major Countries
7 North America Particle Therapy Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Particle Therapy Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Particle Therapy Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Particle Therapy Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Particle Therapy Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
Particle Therapy manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Particle Therapy
Particle Therapy industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Particle Therapy industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
