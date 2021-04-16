The IoT in Agriculture Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of IoT in Agriculture market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to IoT in Agriculture market are also predicted in this report.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has the capability to transform the world we live in. The application of technology like IoT in agriculture could have the greatest impact.

Key global participants in the IoT in Agriculture market include:

Agjunction

Agco Corporation

CropMetrics LLC

Deere and Company

Delaval

Trimble Inc.

GEA Group

Antelliq

Ponsse

Raven Industries

IoT in Agriculture End-users:

Precision Crop Farming

Indoor Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Aquaculture

Market Segments by Type

Sensing

Communication

Cloud Computing

Data Management

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of IoT in Agriculture Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of IoT in Agriculture Market by Types

4 Segmentation of IoT in Agriculture Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of IoT in Agriculture Market in Major Countries

7 North America IoT in Agriculture Landscape Analysis

8 Europe IoT in Agriculture Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific IoT in Agriculture Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa IoT in Agriculture Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global IoT in Agriculture market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

IoT in Agriculture Market Intended Audience:

– IoT in Agriculture manufacturers

– IoT in Agriculture traders, distributors, and suppliers

– IoT in Agriculture industry associations

– Product managers, IoT in Agriculture industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

