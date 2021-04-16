The Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP), which studied Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Natural language processing (NLP) technologies allows humans to interact with computers through conventional languages such as English and German instead of artificial languages such as Java and C++. These technologies use a computer to process, analyze, and generate computational linguistics on the basis of human languages. Currently, NLP technology is being extensively used in the healthcare industry as several public and private health organizations are using it for clinical applications. Hospitals and clinics are adopting these technologies to improve patient engagement and bring in efficiency in decision-making capabilities.

Competitive Players

The Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Mmodal IP PLC

Apixio

Heath Fidelity

Clinithink Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dolbey Systems, Inc.

3M

IBM Corporation

Linguamatics

Google

Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: Application Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Worldwide Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Type:

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Intended Audience:

– Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) manufacturers

– Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry associations

– Product managers, Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

