The Acrylic Foam Tape Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts

Acrylic foam tape is a closed-cell acrylic foam, pressure-sensitive adhesive. Acrylic Foam Tapes, AFT, are high performance bonding tapes designed to provide engineered assembly solutions for a wide variety of industrial applications. These tapes are ideal for replacing mechanical fasteners and liquid adhesives in permanent applications where a very high strength bond is required.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Acrylic Foam Tape include:

Achem (YC Group)

YGZC GROUP

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Scapa

Avery Dennison (Mactac)

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Teraoka

Saint Gobin

Nitto

Acrylic Foam Tape Company

Intertape Polymer Group

3M

View the Comprehensive Analysis on Various Segment:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/640675-acrylic-foam-tape-market-report.html

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home appliances

Electronics

Others

Acrylic Foam Tape Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Acrylic Foam Tape can be segmented into:

Single Sided Tape

Double Sided Tape

Self-Stick Tape

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Acrylic Foam Tape Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Acrylic Foam Tape Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Acrylic Foam Tape Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Acrylic Foam Tape Market in Major Countries

7 North America Acrylic Foam Tape Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Acrylic Foam Tape Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Acrylic Foam Tape Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Acrylic Foam Tape Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Acrylic Foam Tape market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

​Target Audience:

Acrylic Foam Tape manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Acrylic Foam Tape

Acrylic Foam Tape industry associations

Product managers, Acrylic Foam Tape industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Acrylic Foam Tape potential investors

Acrylic Foam Tape key stakeholders

Acrylic Foam Tape end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

