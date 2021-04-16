Textile Printing Machine Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast by 2025 | by Type, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Textile Printing Machines Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the textile printing machines market size was valued at $9.201 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $13,988 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global textile printing machines market, followed by Europe and North America.

Textile printing machines are used to print various decorative designs, styles, and patterns using inks onto fabrics. Increase in usage of digital textile printing, rise in demand for technical textile, development in fashion trends and increased spending on fashion apparels and others products are expected to drive the global textile printing machine market. However, harmful environmental impact of textile printing and high cost of production are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, various technological advancements in the hybrid and digital textile printing machines are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the textile printing machines market.

The rotary screen-printing machines segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2017, and is expected to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period in the overall textile printing machines industry, as they provide higher productivity and superior production speed. Moreover, these machines are lightweight in nature, leading to their high preference over other textile printing machines. Floral prints, funky slogans, memes, tribal, and other prints on garments, such as T-shirts, shirts, denims, and jackets are gaining increased popularity, which boosts the growth of the market. The textile printing machines deliver enhanced productivity and high-quality fine images on a garment, thereby guaranteeing high performance. Thus, clothing/garments printing applications segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period in the textile printing machines market.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major textile printing machines market players, such as AGFA-GEVAERT N.V., Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG), Electronics for imaging Inc., J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., MHM SIEBDRUCKMASCHINEN GmbH, Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Anajet), Roq International, Sawgrass Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Spgprints B. V., and the M&R are textile printing machine manufacturers covered in this report.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global textile printing machines market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2025.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players within the textile printing machines market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the global textile printing machines market.

