Temperature data logger Market Expects Surge in Next Five Years | MadgeTech, Rotronic, Nietzsche Enterprise, Tmi Orion

Global Temperature data logger Market Size study, by Type (Stand-alone Data Logger, Wireless/Web Data Logger and BLE Data Logger), by Industry (Medical Industry, Food industry, electronic industry, and agriculture industry), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Temperature data logger Market is valued approximately at USD 1.0683 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 4.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The temperature data logger is also called as temperature monitor which is a portable device used in measurement & record of temperature over a defined period of time. The temperature data logger has fundamental application in monitor shipments in a cold chain and to gather temperature data from diverse field conditions. It plays significant role in preventing quality of products from contamination and microorganism. For instance, as per Statista, food & pharmaceutical sector accounts for the largest share in the cold chain logistics market with generation of more than USD 18 billion global third-party logistics revenue in food & grocery market and over USD 17 billion from healthcare sector in 2017. Moreover, global rise in total capacity of refrigerated warehouses is stimulating the market of cold chain logistics. As per the study of Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), the total capacity of refrigerated warehouse worldwide was over 616 million cubic meters in 2018, which is an increase of 2.67% from 2016 that is about 599.98 million cubic meters in 2016. Additionally, the temperature data logger market is driven by strict regulations regarding temperature control of food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries. However, the various challenges associated with temperature data loggers such as high cost, disparate data & data storage limitations, missed alarms during network failure, gaps in between data measurements, and risk of human errors in setup and configuration is restraining the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global Temperature data logger market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in Pharmaceutical manufacture. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

MadgeTech

Rotronic

Nietzsche Enterprise

Tmi Orion

Testro

Signatrol

Elpro-Buchs

Omega

KIMO

In-Situ

Temprecord International

Digitron Italia

Ebro Electronic

Dickson

Delta OHM

Onset

Gemini Data Loggers

Lascar Electronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Stand-alone Data Logger

Wireless/Web Data Logger

BLE Data Logger

By Industry:

Medical Industry

Food Industry

Electronic Industry

Agricultural Industry

Target Audience of the Global Temperature data logger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Segments Studied in the Global Temperature data logger Market



