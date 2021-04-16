Telmisartan Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global telmisartan market was valued at $3,453 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Telmisartan drug is a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used alone or in combination with other agents such as hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine, for treatment of hypertension. Moreover, it is used in treatment of cardiovascular risk reduction. Telmisartan is available in tablets of different strengths such as 20, 40 and 80 mg tablets under the trade name Micardis. In addition, telmisartan tablet is available in generic forms. The daily dose of telmisartan for hypertension is 40 to 80 mg and for cardiovascular risk reduction it is 80 mg. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

The growth of the global telmisartan market is driven by surge in incidence of hypertension across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to complications associated with hypertension and cardiovascular is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. In addition, surge in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle act as key drivers of the global market. Moreover, increase in approval for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for manufacturing of generic telmisartan tablets and rise in cases of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel growth of telmisartan market. However, drug shortages are expected to restrain the growth of the telmisartan market. Conversely, surge in research related to telmisartan drug in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The global telmisartan market is segmented into indication, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Indication

– Hypertension

– Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Aurobindo Pharma

– Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

– Cipla Inc.

– Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

– Mylan N.V.

– Sanofi

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics)

– Zydus Cadila

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Solco Healthcare

– Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

– Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.