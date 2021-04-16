Telepresence Robots Market 2021-2025 by Application (Business, Healthcare, Education, Others), Robot Mobility and Geography (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“Telepresence robots enable people to attend meetings remotely, homebound students to attend classes, physicians to virtually diagnose patients in remote hospital wards, and travelers to enjoy a real-time tour of new places. Global demand for telepresence robots in 2025 will advance to $5.11 billion. This represents an exponential XX% increase yearly in terms of annual revenue between 2016 and 2025, and a cumulative capital sales of $XXX billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial increase of tele-conference, tele-education, remote monitoring, tele-healthcare, virtual tourism, and tele-socialization.

Global Telepresence Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Business, Healthcare, Education, Others), Robot Mobility and Geography is based on a comprehensive research of the telepresence robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The report also quantifies global telepresence robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, revenue mode, robot mobility and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

â€¢ Business and Enterprise

â€¢ Healthcare

â€¢ Education and Training

â€¢ Others

Based on revenue source, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Sales

â€¢ Renting/Leasing

â€¢ Service

Based on robot mobility, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each sector.

â€¢ Mobile Robots

â€¢ Stationary Robots

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Other Countries)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and some national markets by application over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global telepresence robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global telepresence robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 57 figures, this 133-page report provides comprehensive data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anybots Inc.

Double Robotics Inc.

Intouch Technologies, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Mantaro

Revolve Robotics

Suitable Technologies Inc.

Telepresence Robotics Corporation

VGO Communications Inc (Vecna Technologies)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8

1.2.2 Market Assumption 9

1.2.3 Secondary Data 9

1.2.4 Primary Data 9

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11

1.2.7 Research Limitations 12

1.3 Executive Summary 13

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Market Structure 19

2.3 Major Growth Drivers 20

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 24

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 27

2.6 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 30

3 Analysis of Global Market by Application 34

3.1 Market Overview by Application 34

3.2 Telepresence Robots for Business and Enterprise: Global Market 2014-2025 36

3.3 Telepresence Robots for Healthcare: Global Market 2014-2025 38

3.4 Telepresence Robots for Education and Training: Global Market 2014-2025 43

3.5 Telepresence Robots for Other Applications: Global Market 2014-2025 45

4 Analysis of Global Market by Revenue Source 47

4.1 Market Overview by Revenue Source 47

4.2 Direct Sales 49

4.3 Rent and Leasing 50

4.4 System Services 51

5 Analysis of Global Market by Robot Mobility 52

5.1 Market Overview by Robot Mobility 52

5.2 Mobile Telepresence Robots 54

5.4 Stationary Telepresence Robots 55

6 Analysis of Global Market by Region 56

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2016-2025 56

6.2 North America Market 2014-2025 60

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 60

6.2.2 U.S. Market 63

6.2.3 Canadian Market 66

6.3 European Market 2014-2025 68

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 68

6.3.2 Germany 71

6.3.3 France 73

6.3.4 UK 75

6.3.5 Italy 77

6.3.6 Spain 78

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 80

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 81

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 81

6.4.2 Japan 85

6.4.3 China 89

6.4.4 South Korea 91

6.4.5 Australia 93

6.4.6 India 95

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 97

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 98

6.5.1 Argentina 100

6.5.2 Brazil 101

6.5.3 Mexico 102

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 103

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 104

6.6.1 Saudi Arabia 106

6.6.2 United Arab Emirates 107

6.6.3 Other National Markets 108

7 Competitive Landscape 109

7.1 Overview of Global Vendors 109

7.2 Development of New Products 111

7.3 Company Profiles 113

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 127

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 127

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 130

