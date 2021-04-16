Synthetic Peptides Market is Driven by Increased Demand for Research and Development for Early Detection

Global Synthetic Peptides Market: Overview

Peptides are mainly made up of amino acid chains which are linked with each other with the peptide bond. For instance, dipeptides are formed by two amino acids, whereas tripeptides are made up of three amino acids. Polypeptides are an unbranched chain of amino acids which are joined by multiple peptide bonds. A chain which constitute 50 residues of amino acids are called peptides. On the other hand, an amino acid chain consisting more than 50 amino acids is known as proteins.

Such peptides are mostly used as a therapeutic agent for treating various diseases condition. This is because of the peptides’ performability in various metabolic function in humans’ body. Synthetic peptides are a type of peptide which are mainly produced artificially – outside the cell through chemical reactions. These peptides are extensively used for various research purposes in several biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. Such USPs are driving the global synthetic peptides market.

The global synthetic peptides market is mainly segmented on the basis of route of administration, application, distribution channel, marketing status and region. Under application, cardiovascular, oncology, hematological disorders, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatology, respiratory disorders, and others are the prominent segments comprising the market.

Whereas, with respect to route of administration, key segments present in the global synthetic peptides market are parenteral and oral. In terms of distribution channel, the synthetic peptides market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies, and others. Based on marketing status, the market is bifurcated into generics and branded.

Global Synthetic Peptides Market: Key Trends

Artificial peptide synthesis highly influences the production of a wide range of antibodies. Such artificial synthesis helps in inventing unique therapeutic techniques which are highly used for drug discovery, biological research, and product development. All such factors are fueling growth in the global synthetic peptides market. Various companies in the market are maintaining peptide libraries which further help in developing various types of vaccines, amino acid sequencing for research activities and drug screening. All these advantages are propelling expansion in the global synthetic peptides market.

Furthermore, rising demand for research and development for early detection and diagnosis of diseases, and growing prevalence of various metabolic disorders and cardiovascular disease are fueling demand in the global synthetic peptides market. Along with this, increasing healthcare expenditures and rising number of clinical trials using synthetic peptides, and rapid advancements in synthetic peptides for producing vaccines due to excellent specific are also boosting the global synthetic peptides market. Some other factors fueling growth in the global synthetic peptides market includes rapid technological advancements in the treatment and diagnostic process, mainly for infectious diseases and molecular techniques advancement.

Global Synthetic Peptides Market: Regional Outlook

With respect to geography, North America is leading the global synthetic peptides market as the region has witnessed rapid technological advancements in medicine field. Rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and high drugs pricing are also responsible for fueling synthetic peptides market in this region. However, increasing number of multi-specialty hospitals and clinics and rising disposable incomes for expanding healthcare availability in Asia Pacific makes this region exhibit a substantially fast growth.

Global Synthetic Peptides Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global synthetic peptides market are Bachem Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Novo Nordisk A/S. Each of these companies has been broadly described in the report in terms of prime strategies, revenue gained in recent times, and growth projected to attain in forthcoming years, in terms of market shares.

