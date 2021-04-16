Swimming Pool Construction Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The swimming pool construction market was valued at $6,773.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $7,392.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The swimming pool construction market includes revenue generated by construction of new swimming pools and renovation of old swimming pools in residential and commercial infrastructures. Swimming pools are customized as well as constructed in standard shapes and sizes using fiberglass, vinyl liner, and concrete. The construction type offered are in-ground and above-ground depending on the requirement of the user.

Awareness in fitness, owing to rise in number of diseases has led to construction of new gyms consisting of swimming pools as well as renovation of old gyms and swimming pools by equipping them with modern components and accessories. In addition, there has been rise in travel and tourism globally, which has led to construction of new hotels and rented bungalows along with renovation of old hotels and rented bungalows with swimming pools in them. Increase in per capita income of people has led to luxurious lifestyle, owing to which a large number of swimming pools are being built in backyards of residential houses. However, the high construction cost and maintenance cost of swimming pools act as a restraint to the swimming pool construction market. On the contrary, introduction of advanced technologies, such as innovative IoT, in heating, filtration, and other swimming pool systems decreases the maintenance cost and helps to provide lucrative opportunities for the swimming pool construction market growth.

The swimming pool construction market is segmented into material, construction type, end user, and region. On the basis of material, the market is divided into concrete, fiberglass, vinyl liner and steel frame. By construction type, it is segregated into above-ground and in-ground. Depending on end user, it is classified into residential and non-residential. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the swimming pool construction market include Aloha Pools Ltd., Aquamarine Pools, Concord Pools and Spas, Leisure Pools, Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd., Myrtha Pools, Natare Corporation, Platinum Pools, Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio, and Southern Poolscapes.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging swimming pool construction market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the swimming pool construction market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The swimming pool construction market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key players operating in the swimming pool construction market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

o Concrete

o Fiberglass

o Vinyl Liner

o Steel Frame

By Construction Type

o Above-ground

o In-ground

By End User

o Residential

o Non-residential

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Players

o Aloha Pools Ltd.

o Aquamarine Pools

o Concord Pools and Spas

o Leisure Pools

o Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.

o Myrtha Pools

o Natare Corporation

o Platinum Pools

o Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio

o Southern Poolscapes